FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State backfield looking to get healthyThe LanternColumbus, OH
thedailyhoosier.com
Somto Cyril liked what he saw during IU basketball visit, including opportunity to play next year
Nigerian center Somto Cyril says he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll go to college in 2023 or 2024. But during an official visit in Bloomington over the weekend, he was paying close attention to the opportunity at Indiana next year. “They (Indiana) have four players leaving...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball has unique connection to 4-star class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony
Mike Woodson’s lengthy NBA career can pay dividends to Indiana in a number of ways — including on the recruiting trail. The second-year IU head coach has extensive relationships across the basketball spectrum, including a long list of former players. When IU senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis went looking...
thedailyhoosier.com
Listen: Mike Woodson reviews 2-0 start, previews Xavier on radio show
Listen as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer for their Inside IU Basketball radio show Monday night. Former star guard and current recruiting coordinator Jordan Hulls joined Fischer in the final segment. The pair took a look back at Indiana’s 2-0 start to...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Hoosiers appear to have ingredients for fast pace Mike Woodson wants
Indiana looks fast so far, but it would be wise to avoid quick conclusions. While he and his coaches and teammates feel the need for speed, Tamar Bates says he knows there will be fewer transition opportunities as the season progresses. Beginning on Friday evening at Xavier, when IU faces...
thedailyhoosier.com
By knocking off Tennessee, IU women’s basketball answers some big questions
Coming into this 2022-23 season, Indiana women’s basketball had a lot of questions. IU lost Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, and Aleksa Gulbe — three players who helped lead Indiana to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in two straight seasons — after last year ended. The Hoosiers brought in a lot of new faces to fill the gaps, both through the transfer portal and in their freshman class.
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana women’s basketball makes big statement with win at Tennessee
Indiana women’s basketball faced its first big test of the season Monday, when the 12th-ranked Hoosiers faced No. 11 Tennessee in Knoxville. And IU passed that test with flying colors. Indiana held off the Lady Volunteers for a 79-67 win, one of the biggest in program history. IU (3-0)...
