Coming into this 2022-23 season, Indiana women’s basketball had a lot of questions. IU lost Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, and Aleksa Gulbe — three players who helped lead Indiana to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in two straight seasons — after last year ended. The Hoosiers brought in a lot of new faces to fill the gaps, both through the transfer portal and in their freshman class.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO