ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa American

Tech names vice chancellor, CFO

By Ruth Campbell
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2if9CD_0j8iJzTj00
James Mauldin

James Mauldin has been named vice chancellor and chief financial officer (CFO) of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell said in a news release.

Mauldin will begin his appointment on Jan. 2, 2023.

A proven finance and strategic organizational leader of more than 25 years, Mauldin arrives at the Texas Tech University System Administration after serving as vice president of treasury management for the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and a tenure at the University of North Texas System (UNT System) as associate vice chancellor for treasury and as interim CFO.

“James is an established leader who brings a dynamic skill set in finance, investments, treasury and debt management with a successful background in higher education, international transportation and municipalities,” said Mitchell. “His diverse experience, servant-leadership mentality and collaborative nature have led to an expertise that is unique and will be greatly beneficial to the Texas Tech University System. We are fortunate to have James join our system family and look forward to his many contributions ahead.”

Mauldin will coordinate the TTU System’s $2.65 billion operating budget and will be responsible for the overall financial strength and stability of the system. He also will oversee multiple offices, services and administrative functions, including Investments, Treasury, Accounting and Reporting, Risk Management, Equal Opportunity and Information Technology.

“It is a sincere honor to join Chancellor Mitchell’s executive leadership team at the Texas Tech University System,” said Mauldin. “I’m excited about and appreciate the opportunity to join a talented work family with a values-based culture, as well as to partner collaboratively with the highly respected CFO leaders across the component institutions of the system and many professionals at the TTU System Administration.”

Mauldin most recently served as vice president of treasury management for DFW International Airport since 2019, where he was responsible for the defined benefit and defined contribution pension, debt portfolio, grants, banking and investments operations. His team led eight bond issues totaling more than $5 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented a commercial paper program for the airport, which ranked as the No. 2 busiest airport in the world in 2021 with more than 62 million passengers.

He served in a critical leadership role during his four-year tenure at the UNT System as associate vice chancellor for treasury and later in the interim CFO position. His notable contributions include centralizing key functions for the university system, generating incremental investment returns and implementing a strategic capital planning model.

From 2008 to 2015, Mauldin served a pair of municipalities as the director of finance/CFO at the City of Cedar Hill – a suburb in Dallas County – and as treasurer and assistant director of finance for the City of Fort Worth, which is the county seat in Tarrant County.

Mauldin has taught in higher education since 2009 as an adjunct finance professor at Dallas Baptist University, his alma mater, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance.

He has made significant contributions to volunteer boards and military organizations as a member of the TexSTAR advisory board, Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation board and six years of service with the U.S. Navy Reserves (logistics).

Mauldin is a certified public accountant (CPA) by the Texas Board of Public Accountancy and is a certified treasury professional by the Association for Financial Professionals.

Mauldin succeeds Gary Barnes, who announced his retirement earlier this year after a 45-year career, which included serving the TTU System as vice chancellor and CFO for more than five years. Penny Harkey, CFO and executive vice president of finance and operations at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, has served as the interim vice chancellor and CFO throughout the search for a permanent replacement since April.

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (11/13/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. It was a great week for the Lubbock City Council and other local leaders securing re-election and the future of fixing Lubbock’s streets and roadways. The 2022 midterm elections also left a few surprises. We’ll dive deep into what the results mean or you.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Adult Activity Center to host National Health and Fitness Fair on Nov. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Adult Activity Center will host a National Health and Fitness Fair on Saturday, November 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, local agencies and businesses will provide tips and information on healthcare, lifestyle and coping with chronic illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
LUBBOCK, TX
chainstoreage.com

Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall

Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

A West Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world

TAHOKA, Texas – A family owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing in the most expensive spice in the world, Saffron. In the last three years, Meraki Meadows has grown Saffron, a spice that could sell for a minimum of $9,000 a pound. Karl McDonald came across the idea...
TAHOKA, TX
102.5 KISS FM

The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Run the dang ball Texas Tech

Texas Tech finds itself 5-5 overall, 3-4 in the Big 12, one win away from qualifying for a bowl game which would mean an extra month of the season, more practices and a much easier sell on the recruiting trail. The Red Raiders have two opportunities remaining to earn a sixth victory--at Iowa State (4-6 overall, 1-6 in the Big 12) Saturday night and the following week at home against Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series with the […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock

Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
LUBBOCK, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
375
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy