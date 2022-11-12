ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
AL.com

Texas A&M’s Moose Muhammad claims he was benched for wearing arm sleeves

Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad was notably absent from Saturday night’s 13-10 loss to Auburn, and the apparently reason is an unusual one. Muhammad tweeted early Sunday morning that he was benched for wearing arm sleeves, ostensibly against the will of Aggies coaches. Muhammad has worn arm sleeves in several games this season, including last week at Florida.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Steelers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game to Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Saints were unable to score in the second half after tying the game at 10 just before halftime. Here is what some of the...
AL.com

New Orleans Saints release 2 running backs

The New Orleans Saints released two running backs with Alabama football roots from their practice squad on Tuesday as the NFL team parted ways with Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard. Howard had joined the Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 12. The former Gardendale High School and UAB standout is a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Ex-Alabama star says Tide ‘not living up to standard we set’

During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama teammates explain unique roles when creative Bryce Young goes into sandlot mode

Sometimes it’s as subtle as a head bob. Other times it’s multiple jukes, spins and anything else Bryce Young cooks up when a play breaks down. Coming off a Heisman season but without some of the weapons surrounding him, the next evolution in the junior quarterback’s game has been an expanded menu of backfield moves. Often compared to NBA star Steph Curry, Young’s football moves aren’t exactly in the mold of Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Jalen Hurts glad to see Brian Robinson Jr. back in action

When the Philadelphia Eagles played Washington on Sept. 25, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. still was recovering after being shot twice in an attempted carjacking. When the Eagles and Commanders square off again on Monday night, Robinson likely will be starting at running back for Washington, and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking forward to seeing his former Alabama teammate back on the field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athens Messenger

Turner takes leadership role seriously

Even without having the traditional C that designates team captain emblazoned on his sweater, it's evident that Sam Turner is a key leader on a stacked OU Bobcats hockey squad. Whether he's playing the game - or even just practicing it - Turner displays not only exceptional and multi-talented hockey skills, but also exhibits leadership attributes that have made him a popular figure among both his teammates and OU hockey fans alike. ...
OHIO STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy