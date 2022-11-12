Read full article on original website
Ohio State Remains No. 2 in the Third College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
For the third week in a row, Ohio State is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. After demolishing Indiana 56-14 on Saturday, the Buckeyes advanced to a perfect 10-0 and are still the second-best team in the nation according to the CFP committee behind Georgia and in front of Michigan and TCU. Tennessee and LSU are the first two teams on the outside looking in.
Dallan Hayden Already Proving to Be a Reliable Running Back in His First Season at Ohio State
Dallan Hayden wasn't expected to be a key contributor during the 2022 season. Yet, due to injuries and the type of player he has already shown he is and can be, Hayden has proven to be a guy that Ryan Day can rely on. At the start of fall camp,...
Recruits Left with Lasting Impression of Ohio State Following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 Victory over Indiana
In its second to last home game of the regular season, Ohio State made the most of its opportunity to impress recruits during its 56-14 victory over Indiana Saturday. Several highly-touted prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes were in attendance and enjoyed their experience at Ohio Stadium, winter flurries and all.
Ohio State Hosts Eastern Illinois in Final Warmup Before Maui Invitational
Ohio State has one more warmup on the docket before heading to Maui for a true test next week. Eastern Illinois (0–3) Schottenstein Center 7 p.m. BTN. After dominant wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern to open the 2022-23 season, the Buckeyes host an 0-3 Eastern Illinois team at 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center Wednesday. Ohio State has the 345th-ranked strength of schedule in the country through two games, per KenPom, and Wednesday's contest won’t help boost that figure. The Panthers are sitting at No. 354 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin, which makes them one of the 10 worst teams in the country.
Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get "As Healthy A (Running Back) Room As We Possibly Can" in "Pretty Short Order"
Now two days removed from Saturday's blowout win over Indiana, Ryan Day still sounds confident that the Buckeyes will see multiple banged-up running backs return to health before the end of the season. During his weekly segment on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program Monday, Day said Ohio State needs...
C.J. Stroud Earns Maxwell Player of the Week Honors for Five-Touchdown Performance Against Indiana
The Maxwell Football Club has named C.J. Stroud its national player of the week after his performance against Indiana on Saturday. Stroud, the current frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy according to most sportsbooks, completed 17 of 28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns in Ohio State's 56-14 win over the Hoosiers. It was his ninth time throwing for five or more scores in 22 games as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback.
The Kamryn Babb Moment
After five years of perseverance, bouncing back from four torn ACLs – two in his left knee and two in his right knee – Kamryn Babb secured his first-career catch and first-career touchdown against Indiana. The Ohio State football media team took us behind the scenes to share...
Kamryn Babb‘s Touchdown Was Incredible, Marvin Harrison Jr. is Not Human and C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Campaign Continues
We have a lot of good stuff in today's Skull Session. Spoiler: It starts with Kamryn Babb. WHAT A MOMENT. Kamryn Babb caught his first career pass and scored his first career touchdown for Ohio State on Saturday. After five years of perseverance, he finally had his time to shine. Is it even possible to describe how freakin’ cool that was?
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
Ohio State Listed As a 25-Point Favorite Over Maryland at Open of Betting Lines
Once again, the Buckeyes will prepare for a 2022 game with the oddsmakers projecting a double-digit spread. Ohio State opened as 25-point favorites in advance of their game with the Maryland Terrapins next Saturday. This marks the third straight week betting experts have forecasted a spread for the Buckeyes by more than 20 points, and the eighth time in 11 games this season overall.
