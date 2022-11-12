Ohio State has one more warmup on the docket before heading to Maui for a true test next week. Eastern Illinois (0–3) Schottenstein Center 7 p.m. BTN. After dominant wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern to open the 2022-23 season, the Buckeyes host an 0-3 Eastern Illinois team at 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center Wednesday. Ohio State has the 345th-ranked strength of schedule in the country through two games, per KenPom, and Wednesday's contest won’t help boost that figure. The Panthers are sitting at No. 354 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin, which makes them one of the 10 worst teams in the country.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO