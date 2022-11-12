Read full article on original website
Judge to release Jan. 6 defendant who called for violence over concerns jail conditions could hamper trial prep
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday say he would temporarily release a Capitol riot defendant accused of assaulting police and encouraging others toward violence so he can prepare for trial — despite saying he continued to believe he was a danger to the community. U.S. District Judge...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court. Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health. The court...
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
KWTX
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco, McLennan County, former District Attorney Abel Reyna and other remaining defendants in lawsuits filed by bikers arrested after the deadly 2015 Twin Peaks shootout are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a recent decision by a federal appeals court. A three-judge...
Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’
An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
KNOE TV8
Former La. Sen. disbarred after admitting to using campaign money to fund gambling addiction
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday (Oct. 18) officially disbarred former Senator Karen Carter Peterson, who admitted to using campaign money to fund her gambling habit. Peterson pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Mon., Aug. 1. The state’s high court disbarred Peterson retroactively to...
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Mississippi Detective Killed While Responding to Call in Community Where She Was Raised
A loved and cherished police officer who dedicated her life to serve the community where she was raised was brutally slain in the Mississippi Delta area, according to local news reports that have since made national headlines. Detective Myiesha Stewart was responding to a call with other officers last Tuesday...
Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey
A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle," according to the United States Department of Justice.
Man sentenced to prison for Fentanyl crime after failure to report to probation officer
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced Friday to up to 10 years in prison for crimes in relation to possession of Fentanyl. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on June 7, 2021, a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Elgie C. Adkins, age 45 formerly of Scarbro, West Virginia, after Adkins had failed to report to his probation officer in relation to a previously issued felony conviction.
Civil War-Era Relics Found in Drought-Hit Mississippi River: 'Almost Gave Me a Heart Attack,' Collector Says
The Mississippi River continues to unveil more relics from the past. Following last week's discovery of human remains and a ferry from the late 1800s to early 1900s, a new treasure has been uncovered as waters levels remain low amid drought conditions. While walking along the shoreline of the river...
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Outcry prompts Parole Board to pull plug on releasing convicted killer
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Family of officer fatally shot at training writes letter to the retired police lieutenant who shot her
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The family of a Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan has penned an open letter to Jesse Porter, the retired Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant who's accused of shooting and killing her. On August 4, 2022, Porter was leading a baton and handcuff technique training at the...
Newell calls out NOPD Chief on Cantrell’s cozy yet laxed security detail
On the heels of an investigation that revealed New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a member of her security team have spent hours together during the work week, Newell Normand sees glaring failures by the New Orleans Police Department.
Appeals court denies death row inmate’s call for hearing
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals announced that it was denying an application for an Oklahoma death row inmate.
