MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We got off to a very soggy start to our Tuesday morning. So, be sure to grab onto your rain gear when you head out the door. We can expect on and off again rain showers throughout the morning. Showers will be moving out of the area as we head into lunchtime today. We have already seen a little over a quarter of an inch of rainfall in Lauderdale county. Abnormally dry conditions do remain over the area, so any amount of rainfall is needed. As of now though, we remain rain free for the rest of the week.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO