Ochsner Rush Volunteer Auxiliary gives to a local organization
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Their volunteer auxiliary uses the month of November to give to local organizations. The group is giving to the Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter this month. November 15, these volunteers gave money and necessary toiletries to Care Lodge as part of that initiative to give back.
Revive Wellness Spa thriving in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Revive Wellness Spa in Meridian opened its doors back in June but since then, the business has been booming with a one-of-a-kind wellness spa in the city. News 11 showed you the inside of the building when it was being developed. Now, we’re giving you an...
Philadelphia businesses host Holiday Open House
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday shopping season has begun in one Neshoba County city. Philadelphia hosted its Holiday Open House where several businesses came together to hold special discounts and sales to get more customers out to shop. Misty Robinson was one shopper that traveled from De Kalb to...
Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation Kick-off Party set for Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is getting closer to having its own skate park as the city council voted to have a skate day celebration open to the public. The skating community is invited to come out to Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation kick-off party Wednesday at Ben Arthur Davis Park, which will be home to skating activities. The event will have music, free food, skateboarding, and roller skating.
Mr. Albert R. Jarman
Funeral services for Mr. Albert R. Jarman will begin at 2:30 PM Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Dan Lanier and Mr. Stanley Pritchett officiating. Interment will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 16, 2022 with Marine Corp Military Honors at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
City working with collapsed building owner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been two weeks since the back of a building in downtown Meridian collapsed into an alleyway. 23rd Ave. is still reduced to one lane near the collapse zone. City officials say they are working with the business owner to determine what exactly will happen to the remaining portion of the building. Community Development Director Crag Hitt said they are actively encouraging building owners to look at their properties.
Anderson Regional Health System urges public to get COVID vaccines and boosters before the holidays
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the holidays get closer and people begin to plan family gatherings, medical experts want to remind the public to stay up to date with your COVID vaccines and boosters to ensure a healthy and safe Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Dr. Keith Everett, the Chief Medical...
Medical marijuana in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The board of supervisors is happy the citizens came out and voted, but they are afraid about what’s next. New medical marijuana businesses are now able to build anywhere in the county limits because there are no zoning laws. Opening a dispensary or cultivation plant...
MCC inching closer to new softball, tennis complex
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Building toward a bigger and brighter future. Meridian Community College will soon add a new softball and tennis complex to its campus. “It will allow us to move our softball program to campus. They have been operating off campus,” MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner said.
Overnight lows are falling below freezing
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It is Hump Day, meaning we are halfway through the week. We starting off the day very cool and mostly cloudy. Clouds will continue to move out as we head into the afternoon hours. Setting us up for a mostly clear night. High temperatures today are in the lower 50s with overnight lows falling below freezing. Make sure you are bringing in any outdoor plants or pets. Heat is needed for the next few days, if you have a space heater make sure it is plugged directly into the wall. Power strips can be overworked and burn out.
Mr. Kenneth W. Kahle
Funeral Services for Mr. Ken Kahle will begin at 2:30 PM, Thursday November 17th, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Kahle, 76, of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, November 13th,...
Colder air is settling into our area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The recent rain maker left our area with rainfall amounts that range from .25″ - 1″. Now that we’re behind that system, a NNW wind will gradually usher colder air back into our area. Cloud cover through Wednesday morning will act like a blanket and keep temps from falling below freezing. So, temps will stay in the mid-upper 30s for the start of you Hump Day. Winds of 5-15 mph will lead to wind chills in the low 30s. Therefore, you need to bundle up as you start the day. Wednesday afternoon brings highs only in the low 50s with peeks of sun as the skies start to clear.
Mr. James William Jones, III
Services Celebrating the life of Mr. James William Jones, III will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, November 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Meridian with the Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake officiating and service music provided by Reverend David Bishop, Mr. Barry Germany, and Mrs. Miriam Chesney. A memorial will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Cemetery in Macon, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
First Alert: Another freeze for Monday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have to brace ourselves for another freeze Monday morning. We’ll start the day with temps ranging from the upper 20s - lower 30s, so plan to dress warmly as you start the day and the overall work week. However, a southeasterly wind will return to the area by Monday afternoon, and it’ll help warm us up a bit. Highs will hover near 60 degrees, and lows (leading into Tuesday morning) will stay well above freezing...into the mid 40s.
Meridian, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
First Alert: There is a Freeze Warning in place until 9am Sunday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold air will continue to dominate the area as we head into next week. Sunday morning until 9am there is a Freeze Warning in place. Be sure to cover or bring in any plants or pets that you have outdoors. Give yourself a free extra minutes if you are headed out early morning. The very cold temperatures can cause your tire pressure to drop. Check your dashboards for the low tire pressure light you may need to add air to your tires.
Easy, breezy, Tuesday forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We got off to a very soggy start to our Tuesday morning. So, be sure to grab onto your rain gear when you head out the door. We can expect on and off again rain showers throughout the morning. Showers will be moving out of the area as we head into lunchtime today. We have already seen a little over a quarter of an inch of rainfall in Lauderdale county. Abnormally dry conditions do remain over the area, so any amount of rainfall is needed. As of now though, we remain rain free for the rest of the week.
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
First Alert: Freezing temps this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We get behind a cold front this weekend, and you’ll notice the chill! Highs for both Saturday & Sunday will not make it out of the 50s, and those nights will be freezing (literally). Saturday night into Sunday morning, freeze alerts are in effect as temps are expected to drop into the upper 20s - low 30s across the WTOK area. Similar conditions are expected for Sunday night into Monday morning. So, make sure to remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.
MSDH lifts Clarkco State Park boil-water notice
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has lifted the “Boil-Water Alert” for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park in Clarke County. The water system has been notified that the Boil Water Alert is released based on the Mississippi...
