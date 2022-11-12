Read full article on original website
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
28 best NYC restaurants ranked in Condé Nast list
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s diverse population is reflected in a new list ranking the 28 best restaurants across the five boroughs. Condé Nast Traveler’s list includes deli, Indian food, tacos, Senegalese food, fish and chips and more. There’s places where you’ll need reservations and spots where you can stop by on your […]
Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
Tasting Table
The 14 Best NYC Restaurants To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Where do you go for Thanksgiving if you can't go see the folks? A lot of people will host Friendsgivings, but that's not always an option in tiny NYC apartments which may have limited dining space and even less for cooking. The joke of Manhattan efficiency, sadly, stopped being funny a long time ago. The bright news for you is you live in the greatest city in America, so the incredible restaurants you savor are staying open to feed you and your loved ones.
NBC New York
NYC's Oldest Gay Bar May Soon Get Landmark Status
Before the Stonewall Inn became known as the birthplace of the gay rights movement in the U.S., and the riots that helped bring the movement into the national spotlight, there was Julius'. Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, at West 10th Street and Waverly Place, manager Adan Garcia said...
3 Little-Known Facts About NYC's 'Plaza Hotel' Are So Fascinating
The NYC hotel is just so iconic.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Eater
New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week
The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location
A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
Upper East Side Barnes & Noble To Return After Two Years
It was upsetting news when the UES Barnes & Noble announced their closure, alongside many other businesses, back in 2020. A company statement declared the space was “too large, and too expensive,” however, a spokesperson promised the store’s return at a new site in the future. Two years later, such a promise has been kept as a new Barnes & Noble location will grace the UES in the Agora Building on 1556 3rd Ave. by spring of 2023, according to Patch. “It is very good news to bring our bookstore back to the Upper East Side,” said Barnes & Noble CEO, James Daunt, in a statement. “It was very sad to close in the depths of the pandemic and especially pleasing now to reopen with one that is so dramatically more attractive….Bookstores are bursting with energy, with events back in full swing and now a wave of new bookstore openings is underway.” The new location will take over a former Duane Reade, spanning 8,000 square feet—small in comparison to the neighborhood’s former 55,000 square foot store.
therealdeal.com
Jane Hotel keeping its doors open after all
UPDATED, Nov. 15, 2022, 8:15 a.m.: Less than a week ago, it seemed like the Jane Hotel was on the verge of extinction. However, that’s only true for part of the property. The ballroom and other public spaces at the property at 113 Jane Street in the West Village are being converted into a private club, the New York Post reported.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Mansions of New York City's Millionaire's Row: A Tour
Tom Delgado takes you on a complete tour of the mansions of Millionaire's Row next to Central Park (aka Fifth Avenue). Millionaire's Row hit its peak in the mid to late 1800's and early 1900's as it went further north. He stops by the Carnegie Mansion, the Frick Mansion, and the Felix Warburg house, among others. Shot by Eric Thirteen.
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country
New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
Newark Liberty International Airport cuts ribbon on brand new Terminal A
The terminal, which cost $2.7 billion and has been in the works for more than four years, houses 33 gates and is about 20% larger than the previous terminal.
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
NEW YORK - New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot. More than 300 years ago, the Neapolitan’s created the pizza pie, and Ribalta owner Rosario Procino says fresh ingredients and lots of passion make his pizza a slice above the rest. "What we do here is we try to bring the authentic recipe from over 300 years ago by sourcing the right ingredients, using the right technique," Procino said.
NBC New York
Newark Airport Unveils New Terminal A: Touchless Security, Crowd-Pleasers Abound
Newark Liberty International Airport unveiled a massive new Terminal A Tuesday to replace an outdated one that has been in use for 50 years. Construction on the new one-million-square-foot terminal, which is about 20 percent bigger than the one it is replacing, started back in 2018. It features amenities aimed at pleasing passengers, including four lanes of drop-offs and pick-ups at curbs. It also has touchless security and boarding experiences, as well as the most-advanced TSA scanners in the nation.
