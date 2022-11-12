It was upsetting news when the UES Barnes & Noble announced their closure, alongside many other businesses, back in 2020. A company statement declared the space was “too large, and too expensive,” however, a spokesperson promised the store’s return at a new site in the future. Two years later, such a promise has been kept as a new Barnes & Noble location will grace the UES in the Agora Building on 1556 3rd Ave. by spring of 2023, according to Patch. “It is very good news to bring our bookstore back to the Upper East Side,” said Barnes & Noble CEO, James Daunt, in a statement. “It was very sad to close in the depths of the pandemic and especially pleasing now to reopen with one that is so dramatically more attractive….Bookstores are bursting with energy, with events back in full swing and now a wave of new bookstore openings is underway.” The new location will take over a former Duane Reade, spanning 8,000 square feet—small in comparison to the neighborhood’s former 55,000 square foot store.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO