McCoy, Grant power Sacred Heart to 38-28 win over Wagner

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Rob McCoy passed for 200 yards and ran for 105, Malik Grant added 165 yards on the ground, and Sacred Heart defeated Wagner 38-28 on Saturday.

The combination of Grant and McCoy helped the Pioneers churn out 350 yards rushing.

Still, Wagner was within 24-21 in the fourth quarter after Calvin Coby picked up a Sacred Heart fumble and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown.

Sacred Heart (5-5, 3-3 Northeast Conference) responded with a pair of touchdowns for a 38-21 lead. Grant raced up the middle for a 64-yard TD run and then added a short TD after Terron Mallory returned an interception to the Wagner 1.

Wagner’s Nick Kargman was 13-of-31 passing for 215 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Back up QB Quincy Guy-Barnes also threw a touchdown pass. Naiem Simmons caught six passes for 134 yards with one touchdown for the Seahawks (1-9, 1-5).

