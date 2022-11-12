FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Genesis Lending Unit Halts Withdrawals in Aftermath of FTX Collapse
The lending arm of the crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is pausing new loan originations and redemptions. The decision reflects a sign of contagion outside of BlockFi, which is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to the Wall Street Journal. In the latest fallout from FTX's rapid...
NBC Miami
Passed on Investing in FTX, Twice, Says Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit on Tuesday in New York that he passed on investing in bankrupt crypto trading firm FTX twice, though he stressed the decision was unrelated to current allegations about misuse of customer assets. Mnuchin said valuation was a concern...
U.S. Stocks Slip as Target Stumbles, Weighs on Retailers
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government.The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.2%, to 33,645 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%.Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 11.8% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts fell 17.4% after reporting weak financial results.Macy's, which reports its financial results on...
NBC Miami
Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
NBC Miami
Alphabet Must Cut Headcount and Trim Costs, Activist Investor TCI Says
Activist investor TCI Fund Management told CEO Sundar Pichai that both salary expenses and headcount must come down through "aggressive action" by management. TCI, which holds a $6 billion stake in the Google parent, argued that compensation and headcount were too high compared to the rest of Silicon Valley. Google...
NBC Miami
IPO Funds Raised by Southeast Asian Companies Fall Amid Economic Headwinds
Southeast Asian IPOs only managed to raise $6.3 billion from January to second week of November, significantly lower than the $13.3 billion raised in the full year of 2021, according to data by Deloitte. Macroeconomic headwinds such as rising global inflation rates and interest rates have slowed down the momentum...
NBC Miami
Lowe's Says It's Not Seeing Negative Impact of Inflation as Sales, Profit Top Expectations
Lowe's reported third quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations. "We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," CEO Marvin Ellison said. Lowe's reported results a day after rival Home Depot's earnings topped expectations. Lowe's said Wednesday that high inflation isn't hurting sales as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Target, Lowe's, Carnival and Others
Target (TGT) – Target plunged 13.5% in the premarket after missing consensus estimates by 59 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share. The retailer expects a drop in holiday season sales and cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter in half. Target also said it will launch a cost-cutting plan designed to save up to $3 billion per year.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Carnival, Advance Auto Parts and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Carnival — Shares of the cruise line plummeted more than 13% in extended trading after the company announced plans to raise more debt. Carnival announced a private offering of $1 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2027. Shares of rival cruise operators Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line fell about 2% and 3.3%, respectively, on the news.
NBC Miami
Microsoft Will Update Harassment Policy After Report Shows Pitfalls in Handling of Complaints
Microsoft said it will issue public reports each year on harassment claims within the company and will make policy changes based on input from a law firm. A year ago, shareholders voted in favor of a proposal for a review of the company's policies. Microsoft on Tuesday said it would...
NBC Miami
Chemicals Industry Warns That Rail Strike Will Shut Plants and Cost Economy Billions
The American Chemistry Council, which represents companies including 3M, Dow, Dupont, BP, Exxon Mobil and Eli Lilly, says a rail strike would impact approximately $2.8 billion in chemicals cargo a week. The trade group says a rail strike of one-month could result in an economic impact of up to $160...
NBC Miami
Attabotics Raises $71 Million as Startups Vie With Amazon Over Robotic Warehouse of the Future
Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
NBC Miami
Charts Suggest the Market Could Rally Through Mid-December, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the market's current rally could last through the middle of next month. Cramer said that the likely impending Santa Claus rally, seasonal gains in the stock market during the winter holiday period, could set the market up for a sustained run. CNBC's Jim...
NBC Miami
Senate Banking Committee Chair Brown Scrutinizes Banking Fees as Consumers Struggle With Inflation
The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs addressed how banking fees are affecting consumers in an unstable economy during a Tuesday oversight hearing. Committee Chair Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said workers and small businesses should not have to get hit with "exorbitant bank fees" while struggling with inflation.
NBC Miami
World Population Reaches 8 Billion People, With India Expected to Surpass China as Most Populous Nation
The world population reached 8 billion people, and India is expected to pass China as the world's most populous country, according to United Nations projections. The global population has more than tripled since 1950 as mortality dropped and life expectancy has increased. Although humanity is larger than it has ever...
NBC Miami
‘Profoundly Disturbing': The PR Firm for the COP27 Climate Summit Has a Long History With Big Oil
Hill and Knowlton Strategies has been sharply criticized for what critics say is a long track record of spreading disinformation on behalf of its Big Oil clients. "There is almost no more inappropriate agency to bring on to lead communications for a climate summit," Duncan Meisel, campaign director at Clean Creatives, told CNBC via telephone.
NBC Miami
Amazon Starts Cutting Jobs, With Layoffs Hitting Alexa Unit and Cloud Gaming Division
Amazon has begun laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce. CEO Andy Jassy has moved aggressively to cut costs across Amazon, and the company previously said it would freeze hiring in its corporate workforce. Amazon on Tuesday began laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce as...
NBC Miami
Here's How Much Money You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 Years Ago
About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
NBC Miami
Laid-Off Tech Workers Could Get $100,000 to Start Their Own Companies From This VC Firm
In just two weeks, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs in Silicon Valley after Twitter, Meta, Stripe and other tech companies laid off double-digit percentages of their workforce. More job cuts in the tech sector could follow in the weeks to come: Google and Amazon have recently...
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
Comments / 0