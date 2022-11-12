Read full article on original website
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury out with upper-body injury
The Minnesota Wild will be recalling a goaltender from the minor leagues, as Marc-Andre Fleury has sustained an upper-body injury. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that the veteran netminder is undergoing an evaluation Wednesday and the team does not yet have a timeline for his return. Fleury, who will...
Mason Appleton expected to miss eight weeks
Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton was forced out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Kraken early, and it sounds like he’s going to miss quite a while. Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports that Appleton will miss at least eight weeks with an upper-body injury that requires surgery.
What the Arizona Coyotes are thankful for in 2022
As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, PHR will be taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Arizona Coyotes.
What the Anaheim Ducks are thankful for
As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, PHR will be taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Anaheim Ducks.
Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin out indefinitely with cervical spine injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t getting Jake Muzzin back for a while. Toronto announced that Muzzin is dealing with a cervical spine injury and is out indefinitely. His status will be re-evaluated in late February. Meanwhile, the team has also placed T.J. Brodie on injured reserve with an oblique injury and recalled Mac Hollowell and Pontus Holmberg from the minor leagues.
5-star Samson Okunlola updates announcement timeline, has formed good bond with Miami Hurricanes OL coach Alex Mirabal
5-star OL Samson Okunlola is a massive priority for the Miami Hurricanes, and he updates where things stand and his announcement timeline.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon
The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
Buffalo Sabres recall Riley Sheahan, Anders Bjork
With Jack Quinn sidelined, the Buffalo Sabres needed to make at least one recall. They’ve made two, bringing up Riley Sheahan and Anders Bjork from the minor leagues. That doesn’t bode well for Kyle Okposo, who was also listed as day-to-day with general soreness and missed the last game.
Sean Kuraly activated from injured reserve; Jack Roslovic to be scratched
The Columbus Blue Jackets have officially placed Zach Werenski on injured reserve after announcing recently that he is out for the remainder of the regular season. It’s not all bad news though, as Sean Kuraly has been activated to take his spot on the roster. Kuraly, 29, ended up...
Red Wings activate forward Tyler Bertuzzi off IR
The Detroit Red Wings are getting a huge piece back healthy Tuesday for their matchup against the struggling Anaheim Ducks. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi has been activated off injured reserve, according to the team Tuesday night. To make room on the roster, the team placed forward Elmer Soderblom on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 8.
Miami Marlins trade with Tampa Bay Rays, DFA Lewin Diaz in series of roster moves
The Miami Marlins made a slew of roster moves on Tuesday ahead of MLB’s deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.
Bears Get Another 'Education' About Officiating
The Bears had issues overcoming the opponent and also the striped shirts for a second straight game, and weren't happy.
Artem Anisimov signs AHL PTO; Wade Allison moved to IR
It appeared as though Artem Anisimov had the inside track for a roster spot with the Philadelphia Flyers as training camp progressed, but the veteran forward suffered a broken foot while blocking a shot and ultimately didn’t earn a contract. Now, after recovering, Anisimov will try again. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed him to an AHL professional tryout to see what he can do.
markerzone.com
DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'
Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
Judge dismisses kicker Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has dismissed former NFL kicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Lambo sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer. Judge Gilbert Feltel Jr., of the Florida 4th Circuit Court in Duval County, dismissed the suit without prejudice on Nov. 8. He gave Lambo 21 days to amend and refile the complaint. Lambo’s attorney, Betsy Brown, said Wednesday she intends to do so. The Jaguars filed a motion to dismiss in July, arguing that Lambo’s filing did not fall under the Florida Whistleblower Act. The team said Lambo was not a whistleblower or a victim of retaliation, adding that he was released because of “his unsatisfactory performance on the football field.” The team also argued that while Lambo’s suit alleges wrongdoing on Meyer’s part, it fails to show Meyer’s actions were committed within the scope of his employment or ratified by the team.
