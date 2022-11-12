ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theobserver.com

Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is

Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state

Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ

With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters

Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

BERGEN COUNTY TO OFFER ONE-TIME AMERICAN RESCUE FUND ARTS AND HISTORY GRANT PROGRAM

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs are excited to announce that $500,000 of American Rescue Funds have been allocated to eligible Bergen County non-profit arts and history organizations and eligible individual working artists and historians who have been impacted by COVID-19. The purpose of this grant is to reimburse costs for work-related operating expenses from 3/1/2020 to the present. These include work-space rental, supplies, equipment, and payroll. All expense reimbursements sought require proof of purchase in the form of payroll registers, receipts, etc.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

