Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game

New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
Are New Jersey’s so-called ‘luxury apartments’ really so luxurious? News 12 finds out
News 12's Brian Donohue heads to his hometown of Union Township where a boom in luxury apartment construction is taking place, to explore how luxury means different things to different people.
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state
Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
Buying a Thanksgiving turkey? NJ prices aren’t bad
We've been warned more than once: the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner will cost more than ever in 2022. But posted prices at New Jersey supermarkets and in their flyers suggest that isn't the case right now. The prices of many sides and ingredients you'd need to form a full Thanksgiving...
Jersey City Cannabis Control Board approves 5 dispensaries, including 1st in Ward F
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five adult-use cannabis dispensaries, including the first one in Ward F, during last night’s nearly five-hour meeting. The first application was Strictly CBD, seeking to open at 394 Communipaw Ave. Their cannabis dispensary application was approved by the Planning Board in March.
NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
3 NJ Italian restaurants you shouldn’t miss in 2023
It has been an amazing culinary year in New Jersey. We have had some great restaurants to choose from all over the state, and as we prepare for an even better year in 2023, we offer you the three New Jersey Italian restaurants you can't miss in the upcoming year.
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
New Jersey, We Need A Win! Most Commonly Drawn Numbers For The Powerball Jackpot
The Powerball has been top of mind for everyone. That record setting jackpot had my family and I talking. We made it a game. Let's say you win the jackpot, all of the taxes are taken out, the legal process is complete and the money is now in your account and at your disposal. What is your first major purchase going to be?
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ: lottery officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in New York and New Jersey each took home $50,000 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials in each state said. The third-prize winning ticket purchased in New York was bought at 689 Best Liquors on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the lottery. The third-prize winning ticket bought […]
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
BERGEN COUNTY TO OFFER ONE-TIME AMERICAN RESCUE FUND ARTS AND HISTORY GRANT PROGRAM
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs are excited to announce that $500,000 of American Rescue Funds have been allocated to eligible Bergen County non-profit arts and history organizations and eligible individual working artists and historians who have been impacted by COVID-19. The purpose of this grant is to reimburse costs for work-related operating expenses from 3/1/2020 to the present. These include work-space rental, supplies, equipment, and payroll. All expense reimbursements sought require proof of purchase in the form of payroll registers, receipts, etc.
NJ nursing homes now rated – which ones are the best and safest?
If you’re trying to figure out which nursing home in New Jersey would be best for an aging parent or loved one, the state Health Department has just rolled out an interactive tool to help you make that decision. According to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, a new dashboard has...
New York Giants, Stop & Shop team up to hand out turkeys to families
Bronx Stop & Shop teamed up with the New York Giants to give free turkeys to families in need.
Apply For Utility Assistance Ahead of Winter Termination Program, Tomorrow
Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15.Morristown Minute. Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15; New Jersey receiving increased federal funding for utility assistance.
