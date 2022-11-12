The 2022 Great Northern NJ Turkey Take Allows Residents to Donate & Deliver Frozen Turkeys via Table to Table’s I-Rescue App through December 22

Read full article on original website
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY TO OFFER ONE-TIME AMERICAN RESCUE FUND ARTS AND HISTORY GRANT PROGRAM
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs are excited to announce that $500,000 of American Rescue Funds have been allocated to eligible Bergen County non-profit arts and history organizations and eligible individual working artists and historians who have been impacted by COVID-19. The purpose of this grant is to reimburse costs for work-related operating expenses from 3/1/2020 to the present. These include work-space rental, supplies, equipment, and payroll. All expense reimbursements sought require proof of purchase in the form of payroll registers, receipts, etc.
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
NJ, Destroy These Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture encourages residents to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses. New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher is encouraging New Jersey residents to help take part in eliminating spotted lanternfly egg masses.
Northern New Jersey sees first snowfall of the season
Winter is coming! At least this was true for parts of northern New Jersey on Tuesday.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
thedeclarationatcoloniahigh.com
Watchung’s deserted village is the town in the trees
Once a thriving town turned summer resort, Feltville still stands abandoned today. The deserted village is located deep within the Watchung Reservation in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey with a few remaining inhabitants. Origins. The story of the village begins in 1736. Businessman Peter Willcocks built a lumber mill in this...
Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk
It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
Are New Jersey’s so-called ‘luxury apartments’ really so luxurious? News 12 finds out
News 12's Brian Donohue heads to his hometown of Union Township where a boom in luxury apartment construction is taking place, to explore how luxury means different things to different people.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state
Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
Cuban Cousins Expand Authentic Cafe With Third Hudson County Location
A pair of cousins whose families moved to the United States from Cuba are opening their third Cuban bakery in Hudson County. Daniel Gonzalez and Yosvany Perez purchased two El Fenix locations in Union City and West New York, from another family in 2019, and revamped the menus. Now, they're...
Apply For Utility Assistance Ahead of Winter Termination Program, Tomorrow
Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15.Morristown Minute. Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15; New Jersey receiving increased federal funding for utility assistance.
njmom.com
28 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend
It’s beginning to look like the holidays, with seasonal kid-friendly things to do all weekend. Hop in the car and enjoy the lights at the Holidig Drive-Thru Lights Show at Diggerland USA in West Berlin, see the animals and the holiday displays at the Turtle Back Zoo Holiday Lights Spectacular in West Orange, or step back into a simpler time with Our Day of Thanks! A 19th Century Thanksgiving Celebration at the Historical Allaire Village in Wall. And before autumn disappears, check out our guide to fall activities in NJ. (featured photo credit: Diggerland USA)
As Thanksgiving approaches, NJ food insecurity is getting worse
With Thanksgiving coming up next week many New Jersey families will get together and enjoy a big home-cooked meal, but some Garden State residents won’t be able to, because they’re struggling to put enough food on the table every night. According to Nicole Williams, the communications and public...
