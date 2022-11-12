ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Alligator Army

FAU 76, Florida 74: Owls swoop into Gainesville, steal one from Gators

A week after setting out shirts emblazoned with “The Golden Era” to celebrate the beginning of Todd Golden’s tenure as Florida’s men’s basketball head coach, the Gators put out black shirts for students before a meeting with Florida Atlantic. They proved appropriate: The Owls came...
BOCA RATON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chiefland, FL

Chiefland, Florida, is another place that you will love to visit. Chiefland, incorporated in 1929, considers itself the “Jewel of the Suwannee Valley.”. A Timucua town originally existed south of the present-day city and at Manatee Springs. Chiefland’s economy has always relied on agriculture and other sectors such as...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ocala, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bronson Middle-High School basketball team will have a game with Meadowbrook Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach

Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Newberry votes to consider open-container ordinance

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is moving toward an open container ordinance, like the one currently in place in Ocala. City leaders tonight voted to have staff draw up language for an ordinance that would allow beer and wine to be consumed out of doors in a five block area around Newberry Road, west of the railroad tracks.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman behind bars for attacking man with rake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after attacking a victim with a rake. Gainesville police officers arrested Victoria Hill, 26, late Sunday night at SW 26th Ter. Police say that Hill and the victim got into an argument. The victim told officers that Hill hit him...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is facing aggravated battery charges after using a shovel to break up a group of girls fighting on Sunday. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two young women began fighting at an apartment complex over the issue of a damaged car. That’s when two other young women joined in on the fight.
GAINESVILLE, FL

