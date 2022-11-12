Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
WESH
Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
WCJB
North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for making death threat that caused Josh Richards to cancel UF appearance in June
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Christopher Marin, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after allegedly posting an image on Instagram on June 15 depicting himself as a fictional anime character pointing a gun at TikTok star Josh Richards, with Richards bleeding from bullet holes.
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach
Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
Missing Florida 16-year-old found shot dead in cemetery
A missing Florida boy was found dead in a cemetery, according to deputies.
WCJB
Newberry votes to consider open-container ordinance
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is moving toward an open container ordinance, like the one currently in place in Ocala. City leaders tonight voted to have staff draw up language for an ordinance that would allow beer and wine to be consumed out of doors in a five block area around Newberry Road, west of the railroad tracks.
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for attacking man with rake
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after attacking a victim with a rake. Gainesville police officers arrested Victoria Hill, 26, late Sunday night at SW 26th Ter. Police say that Hill and the victim got into an argument. The victim told officers that Hill hit him...
WCJB
Semi-truck pulling trailer with fertilizer rolls over, spills onto road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A messy situation delayed traffic exiting I-75 on Tuesday morning. State troopers say that a semi-truck pulling a trailer with fertilizer was heading south on the interstate. The driver then went off the edge of the road near the Williston Road exit. The driver overcorrected, causing...
WCJB
Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is facing aggravated battery charges after using a shovel to break up a group of girls fighting on Sunday. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two young women began fighting at an apartment complex over the issue of a damaged car. That’s when two other young women joined in on the fight.
