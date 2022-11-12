Read full article on original website
Whitefish Pilot
The end of an era on Big Mountain Rd.
As I’m riding my bicycle down Big Mountain Road this summer, dodging developer vehicles and construction debris left by the endless stream of trucks making their way from one development to the next, when I reach the bottom of the mountain I can’t help but wonder… as we clearly exit out of the humble past of our sleepy ski town roots and into an urbanized playground for the ultra-rich, how did it get so different this time around? Is it that those moving in have a completely different objective than those who originally came here?
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: A Deep-Dive into Flathead County Home Sales
We see an increase in days from listing-to-contract, or DTC (orange line), for four-bed single-family residences originally listed from $300,000 to $1,000,000 (1+ baths, 900+ square feet), for the most-recent three-month period of Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2022. If you check out the online Beacon, this column has an animated GIF showing comparative statistics for Feb. 1 through April 30, 2022, and May 1 through July 31, too. For good measure, I also threw in a similar animated GIF for three-bedroom homes. Since the online Beacon allows me multiple charts, I also added animated GIFs for median original list price vs. sold price, median original list price per square foot vs. median sold price per square foot (three and four bedrooms), for the same three sequential periods. LOTS of data for you to chew, and lots of trends to infer on your own.
Flathead Beacon
Traffic Study Still Needed for Whitefish Development Application
Staff in Whitefish’s planning and building department are still waiting to review a complete application for a possible planned unit development from Ruis Construction that would be built north of Edgewood Place and south of Waverly Place between Colorado Avenue and Texas Avenue. Called the Whitefish Corridor Community, the...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Community Foundation Announces New President
The Whitefish Community Foundation announced last week that Alan Davis will take over as the organization’s new president and CEO, replacing Linda Engh-Grady, who served the foundation for 14 years and is heading into retirement. “We are excited to welcome Alan to our team,” Whitefish Community Foundation Board Chair...
Flathead Beacon
The Great Cow Migration
9:03 a.m. Three cows were crossing a highway near Kalispell. 3:38 p.m. Two cows were migrating from Columbia Falls to Whitefish. 6:21 p.m. Two cows were continuing their way towards Whitefish.
Flathead Beacon
Skiers Reminded of Whitefish Mountain Resort Uphill Policies
An early November snow flurry and subsequent low temperatures have once again painted the runs on Big Mountain with a layer of powder, prompting recreationists to strap skins to skis and embark on the long-standing tradition of skinning uphill to enjoy the first turns of the season. Unfortunately, some skiers...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Moving Forward with Karrow Avenue Reconstruction Project
The City of Whitefish is in the early stages of moving forward with improvements to Karrow Avenue as part of the city’s next Resort Tax Roadway Project. The expectation is that the Karrow project will result in road, storm sewer and pedestrian improvements over a span of about 2,000 feet stretching from West Second Street to West Seventh Street. The city’s transportation plan describes the project as responding to a need for improved north-south connectivity to the west of Highway 93, and the reconstruction of Karrow will result in a three-lane minor arterial road.
Victims of Bigfork homicide identified
Authorities have released additional information into the investigation into a late October double homicide in Bigfork.
fvcc.edu
Two Lively Concerts, One Lively Community
I had the privilege of hearing two nights of live music last weekend. In many ways the music and the venues couldn’t have been more different, but the atmospheres were surprisingly similar. McClaren Hall opened its doors for its inaugural performance Nov. 4 in FVCC’s new Wachholz College Center....
UPDATE: Highway 35 reopens following crash near Creston
An accident had closed a section of Montana Highway 35 between mile markers 40 and 42 near Creston in Flathead County.
