We see an increase in days from listing-to-contract, or DTC (orange line), for four-bed single-family residences originally listed from $300,000 to $1,000,000 (1+ baths, 900+ square feet), for the most-recent three-month period of Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2022. If you check out the online Beacon, this column has an animated GIF showing comparative statistics for Feb. 1 through April 30, 2022, and May 1 through July 31, too. For good measure, I also threw in a similar animated GIF for three-bedroom homes. Since the online Beacon allows me multiple charts, I also added animated GIFs for median original list price vs. sold price, median original list price per square foot vs. median sold price per square foot (three and four bedrooms), for the same three sequential periods. LOTS of data for you to chew, and lots of trends to infer on your own.

