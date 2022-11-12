Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Houston Christian: Live updates
Right now, LSU women's basketball is on triple digits watch every time it takes the court. The Tigers (3-0) have not only won their first three games of the 2022-23 season but absolutely annihilated each opponent by scoring more than 100 points in every game. Against Houston Christian (1-1) at...
postsouth.com
If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
postsouth.com
LSU football vs. Texas A&M: TV time and schedule update
BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU football will close out the regular season at Texas A&M next Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday. LSU (8-2, 7-1 SEC) is coming off an ugly 13-10 win at Arkansas on Saturday. While the Tigers' offense stumbled, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins dominated the game despite playing with the flu. Perkins had four sacks and forced two fumbles, including the game-clinching forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.
postsouth.com
Does LSU football have a chance vs No. 1 Georgia in SEC title game and other questions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - LSU football is heading to the SEC Championship Game. The No. 7 Tigers (8-2, 7-1 SEC) clinched their spot for the game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta after defeating Arkansas 13-10 and following Ole Miss' 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday. LSU (No. 8 AFCA Coaches/No. 7...
postsouth.com
Chicken broth for LSU's soul? Brian Kelly explains why players sipped soup on sideline
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — LSU football coach Brian Kelly showed his roots during his weekly news conference Monday. When asked about why No. 7 LSU had chicken broth on the sideline during the Tigers' 13-10 win over Arkansas, the native of Everett, Massachusetts, had a quippy response. "I prefer...
postsouth.com
Brian Kelly explains why LSU football had chicken broth on sideline, says he wanted clam chowder
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly showed his roots during his weekly press conference on Monday. When asked about why No. 7 LSU had chicken broth on the sideline during the Tigers' 13-10 win over Arkansas, the native of Everett, Massachusetts, had a quippy response. "I prefer clam...
postsouth.com
Baton Rouge football standout Mike Hollins in critical condition from Virginia shooting
BATON ROUGE — A former Baton Rouge high school football standout is in critical condition and on a ventilator after he and four others were victims of Sunday night's shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three Virginia football players and injured two others. Running back Mike Hollins,...
postsouth.com
White Castle turns back Delcambre in first round of Division IV non-select playoffs
White Castle football fans who missed the first-round playoff game last Friday will get another chance to see the Bulldogs in postseason action. White Castle pulled from a first-quarter deficit to defeat Delcambre, 44-21, in the first round of Division IV non-select playoff action Nov. 11 at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium.
postsouth.com
Football season ends for Plaquemine, East Iberville, St. John
The season came to an end for three Iberville Parish football teams in first-round playoff action Nov. 11. The No. 8-seeded Plaquemine Green Devils saw their season end in a 28-25 upset against No. 25 seed Jennings on Friday night at Andrew Canova Field at Green Devil Stadium. The Green...
postsouth.com
Pain, lessons remain decades after Southern shooting
Shunda Wallace was 3 months old when her father, Leonard Brown, and another student, Denver Smith, were shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy on Southern University’s campus in November 1972. Fifty years later, Wallace still does not know who killed her father. The anger and the grief for...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating Plaquemine post-game brawl
An investigation is underway into what triggered a postgame brawl on the field Friday night after Plaquemine’s football playoff game against Jennings. Authorities are hoping the video captured immediately after the game will give some idea about what led to the brawl that had more than 100 people on the field at Andrew Canova Field at Plaquemine Green Devil Stadium.
postsouth.com
Judge Steven Miller, D.C. delegation finish strong with Iberville Parish voters
Iberville Parish gave overwhelming support to Judge Steven Miller in his race for judge for 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, 1st District, Division D on last week’s ballot. Miller, a Republican from Houma, tallied 7,715 votes (76 percent) in Iberville, eclipsing GOP foe Tanner Magee, who had 2,494 (24 percent).
postsouth.com
Iberville School System prepared to add students if Charter Academy closes
The Iberville Parish School System is prepared to take on additional students should Iberville Charter Academy close after an audit that questioned the school’s lease of its campus building and how it increased enrollment. Reports have surfaced that allege that nearly half of the 503 students at the school...
postsouth.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards highlights Iberville Salute to Veterans
More than 1,000 residents gathered Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial near Iberville Parish Courthouse for the Iberville Salute to Veterans, which featured patriotic music, rifle drill teams and a wall of veterans. Gov. John Bel Edwards served as keynote speaker for this year’s event, coordinated by Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and the Iberville Parish Council. More photos from the event will be featured in next week’s edition.
postsouth.com
White Castle voters re-elect Mayor John Morris III, choose new police chief
White Castle voters gave Mayor John Morris III a second term in office and elected a new police chief during the elections Nov. 8. Morris garnered 567 votes (66 percent) to defeat fellow Democrat Florida Melancon, who finished with 287 votes (34 percent). POLICE CHIEF. Harold Brooks Jr., who had...
postsouth.com
Two candidates elected to Plaquemine Board of Selectmen
Voters in two Plaquemine districts elected officials to fill unexpired terms on the city’s Board of Selectmen. In District II, Michael Carlin tallied 245 votes (61 percent) to fill the unexpired term of longtime Selectman Oscar S. Mellion, who died in November 2021. Meanwhile, a tighter race prevailed in...
