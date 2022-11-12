Read full article on original website
paramuspost.com
NAI James E. Hanson’s Scott Perkins Inducted into NAIOP New Jersey Hall of Fame
East Rutherford, N.J. (November 16, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces that Scott Perkins, SIOR, CCIM, was recently inducted into the NAIOP New Jersey Hall of Fame at their 2022 New Jersey President’s Awards and Hall of Fame event on November 7th at the Meadowlands Hilton in East Rutherford, N.J.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
pix11.com
Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire department
The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received a federal grant providing nearly $2.4 million to hire additional firefighters, but the city plans to decline the funding. PIX11's Jim Vasil explains why. Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire …. The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received...
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
roi-nj.com
Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch
Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
Newark Liberty International Airport cuts ribbon on brand new Terminal A
The terminal, which cost $2.7 billion and has been in the works for more than four years, houses 33 gates and is about 20% larger than the previous terminal.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location
A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country
New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY TO OFFER ONE-TIME AMERICAN RESCUE FUND ARTS AND HISTORY GRANT PROGRAM
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs are excited to announce that $500,000 of American Rescue Funds have been allocated to eligible Bergen County non-profit arts and history organizations and eligible individual working artists and historians who have been impacted by COVID-19. The purpose of this grant is to reimburse costs for work-related operating expenses from 3/1/2020 to the present. These include work-space rental, supplies, equipment, and payroll. All expense reimbursements sought require proof of purchase in the form of payroll registers, receipts, etc.
Cuban Cousins Expand Authentic Cafe With Third Hudson County Location
A pair of cousins whose families moved to the United States from Cuba are opening their third Cuban bakery in Hudson County. Daniel Gonzalez and Yosvany Perez purchased two El Fenix locations in Union City and West New York, from another family in 2019, and revamped the menus. Now, they're...
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say
Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
This $1.1M mansion for sale in N.J. has the nation’s first county park as its next-door neighbor
Pericles has been one lucky dog come walk time. The Maltese and his owners live just a bone’s throw away from the 360-acre Branch Brook Park, which stretches for some 4 miles through Newark and Belleville.
Truck reversing down street kills 76-year-old New Jersey woman
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught 76-year-old Alexandra Suchinsky on the morning of Nov. 4 doing what she always did – picking up garbage in front of her home on Albion Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. The surveillance video captured the moment a box truck moved in reverse, then struck Alexandra Suchinsky […]
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center cutting workforce
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Layoffs are coming to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The workforce will be reduced by about 3 percent, effective mid-January of 2023, a spokesperson said. The hospital is facing financial challenges. “Our cost-containment efforts are being carefully planned to ensure that we do not adversely impact patient care,” the spokesperson said. The move […]
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
