New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO