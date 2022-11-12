ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Turner’s late TD pass sends UConn past No. 19 Liberty 36-33

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Kevens Clercius late in the fourth quarter to lead UConn to a 36-33 win over No. 19 Liberty on Saturday.

With the win, the Huskies (6-5) are bowl-eligible under first-year coach Jim Mora after winning only once last season.

Turner found Clercius for the go-ahead score with 5:43 left and connected with Keelan Marion on a 2-point conversion to put UConn up three.

Turner finished 15 of 21 for 103 yards. Robert Burns led UConn’s rushing attack with 104 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Victor Rosa finished with 62 yards on 10 carriers with two TDs.

The lead changed hands multiple times in the fourth quarter. UConn’s Victor Rosa bounced off a number of defenders and scampered 27 yards for a TD that gave the Huskies a 28-27 lead. On the next play, Liberty regained the lead 33-28 when Demario Douglas raced 75 yards for a score.

TJ Green led Liberty (8-2) with 119 yards rushing on 24 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Jackson Bennett went 22 for 36 for 201 yards and a TD.

Liberty’s only other loss came against Top 25-ranked Wake Forest in September.

Burns returned the opening kickoff to midfield. UConn reached the end zone eight plays later, with Rosa scoring from 16 yards out. Turner was perfect on the drive, connecting with Aaron Turner four times for 29 yards, including twice on third down.

©2022 Cox Media Group

