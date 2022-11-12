ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Washington State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

Arizona has a winning record against four Pac-12 opponents, with its 27-18 mark against Washington State the best of the bunch. Yet it’s hard to remember many successes against the Cougars of late, as they’ve taken five of the last seven meetings including some truly brutal beatdowns. Among...
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Beating UCLA doesn't mean Arizona's rebuild has been a success, it means it's working toward that goal

It’s easy to look at a victory like Arizona’s over UCLA as the kind of win that can change a program’s direction. All wins are good, yes, but conference road wins against top-10 teams are on a different level. So, it made sense that head coach Jedd Fisch was asked about that very idea that the 34-28 win at the Rose Bowl may have a little extra significance.
TEMPE, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
lvsportsbiz.com

UNLV’s Sports Facilities Chief Says Sam Boyd Stadium Will Not Be Used By XFL Vegas Vipers Team

UNLV’s top sports facilities man says Sam Boyd Stadium has been closed since 2020 and will not be used by the new XFL team in Las Vegas called the Vegas Vipers. “Sam Boyd is closed for good since 2020,” said Mike Newcomb, UNLV senior associate athletic director for facilities & events. “No one from the league has even inquired. They know it’s not an option.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?

With Republican Joe Lombardo defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

