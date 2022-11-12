Read full article on original website
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Washington State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona has a winning record against four Pac-12 opponents, with its 27-18 mark against Washington State the best of the bunch. Yet it’s hard to remember many successes against the Cougars of late, as they’ve taken five of the last seven meetings including some truly brutal beatdowns. Among...
KTNV
UNLV men's basketball to play in Henderson for first time against Hawaii
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV men's basketball team will play a game in Henderson when the Runnin’ Rebels face Hawaii on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at The Dollar Loan Center. The game will be played during the week when the rodeo takes over Thomas & Mack Center for its annual run.
No. 21 Dayton takes poise on the road vs. UNLV
No. 21 Dayton will look to keep its early-season momentum going when the Flyers travel to Las Vegas for a
azdesertswarm.com
Beating UCLA doesn't mean Arizona's rebuild has been a success, it means it's working toward that goal
It’s easy to look at a victory like Arizona’s over UCLA as the kind of win that can change a program’s direction. All wins are good, yes, but conference road wins against top-10 teams are on a different level. So, it made sense that head coach Jedd Fisch was asked about that very idea that the 34-28 win at the Rose Bowl may have a little extra significance.
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
lvsportsbiz.com
UNLV’s Sports Facilities Chief Says Sam Boyd Stadium Will Not Be Used By XFL Vegas Vipers Team
UNLV’s top sports facilities man says Sam Boyd Stadium has been closed since 2020 and will not be used by the new XFL team in Las Vegas called the Vegas Vipers. “Sam Boyd is closed for good since 2020,” said Mike Newcomb, UNLV senior associate athletic director for facilities & events. “No one from the league has even inquired. They know it’s not an option.”
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech. Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level
Witness image - includes added illustrations.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing light the size of a basketball rise up from the ground level and shoot straight up into the sky at about 3 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
lvsportsbiz.com
With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?
With Republican Joe Lombardo defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium just...
In victory speech, Joe Lombardo promises voters 'a new brand of leadership'
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave his first speech as governor-elect on Monday, after defeating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in the 2022 midterm election.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
knpr
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
Retired Las Vegas AP correspondent Robert Macy dies at 85
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Retired Las Vegas correspondent Robert Macy, who wrote thousands of stories about entertainment, crime and sports in Sin City over the course of two decades for The Associated Press, has died. He was 85. Macy died early Friday in hospice in Las Vegas...
Ahern Rentals in Las Vegas to be sold for $2 billion
Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals has entered an agreement with United Rentals to sell for approximately $2 billion, according to a news release from United Rentals.
