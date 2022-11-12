Read full article on original website
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
Turner takes leadership role seriously
Even without having the traditional C that designates team captain emblazoned on his sweater, it's evident that Sam Turner is a key leader on a stacked OU Bobcats hockey squad. Whether he's playing the game - or even just practicing it - Turner displays not only exceptional and multi-talented hockey skills, but also exhibits leadership attributes that have made him a popular figure among both his teammates and OU hockey fans alike. ...
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
Jets' Max Mitchell: Practice window opens
New York opened Mitchell's (knee) 21-day practice window Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Mitchell has been on injured reserve since getting hurt in the Week 4 win over Pittsburgh. Now that the rookie offensive tackle's practice window has opened, the Jets have 21 days to add him back onto the active roster.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Sunday
Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder. Brogdon will miss a third straight game due to a hamstring issue. In his absence, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are candidates for increased roles off the bench.
