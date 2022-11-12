Police searching for man who allegedly stole car, attacked owner on West Side

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --- Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for a carjacking and for attacking the owner of the vehicle on the West Side.

The incident occurred on September 24 on the 1500 block of West Monroe Street only four blocks away from the United Center, according to police. The suspect was armed with an object and attacked the victim and took the victim's car keys.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and shoes with a possibly orange stripe as seen in surveillance video footage .

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact all Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261.

