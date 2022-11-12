ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Coach Shares Kyrie Irving’s Status for Sunday vs. Lakers

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Irving is currently serving a suspension after initially refusing to apologize for sharing an antisemitic film on Twitter.

As Kyrie Irving continues to serve a suspension for initially refusing to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film on social media , the Nets provided an update on the guard’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Lakers.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Saturday that Irving will not be available for the contest and did not provide any further update on his status going forward, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell .

Vaughn’s update ends any mounting speculation surrounding Irving possibly returning to the Nets lineup after their game against the Clippers on Saturday, which would count as the 30-year-old’s fifth consecutive missed game. At the time Brooklyn announced his suspension on Nov. 3, the team did not specify how Irving would be out but noted that he would miss “no less than five games.”

The Nets have been continuing to work with Irving on the steps for him to return to the floor. A day after eventually apologizing for sharing the film hours after receiving the suspension, Irving was reportedly given a list of items by the franchise that he needed to satisfy before he would be allowed to play.

While it remains to be seen when he’ll be cleared for action, Irving at least appears to be returning to a good standing with the organization for the time being. Nets owner Joe Tsai announced Friday that he felt Irving was not antisemitic after he and his wife, Clara, met with Irving and his family on Thursday; it was also reported later that day that the NBPA is eyeing a “resolution” to the situation .

“We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group,” Tsai tweeted. “The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

