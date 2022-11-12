ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bears Game

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

Detroit Lions announce practice squad elevations ahead of Chicago Bears game.

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears .

The team announced on Saturday afternoon they are temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and wideout Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad.

In addition to the practice squad elevations, it was announced Jason Cabinda was activated off the PUP list and tight end Shane Zylstra was signed to the active roster.

With the team getting healthier, as defensive backs Ifeatu Melifonwu, Chase Lucas along with offensive lineman Matt Nelson all returned to practice this week, the opportunity has presented itself for the coaching staff and young roster to build more momentum in the second half of the season.

"There’s an opportunity to do a few things here that we haven’t done since I’ve been here and us as a team, the guys that have been here for two years," said Dan Campbell. "But there again I think you have to just focus on the job at hand and it really is about the game plan and what your role is in the game plan and how you function inside of that, and just trusting the guy that’s next to you.

"I think if you start going off that path that’s where it really doesn’t do you any good. So, look we’ve got to play hard, you’ve got to every week, but this team plays hard," Campbell continued. "We’ve got to match and go beyond their effort. And we have to keep (Justin) Fields in the pocket. We have to. He’s a good athlete, he can make things happen with his feet, but that’ll give us our best chance of success. We hustle more than these guys do and we don’t allow one to beat us.”

