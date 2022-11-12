ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CO Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

13-14-16-17-18

(thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

05-12-20-22-25-28

(five, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $5,300,000

Lotto Plus

14-17-29-30-38-39

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Lucky For Life

02-12-26-29-35, Lucky Ball: 18

(two, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-3

(zero, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

Powerball

16-20-44-57-58, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 4

(sixteen, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: six; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Maryland panel OKs first 10 online sports betting licenses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland commission approved the state’s first 10 online sports betting licenses on Wednesday. The approval by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission does not yet mean the licensees can immediately start to take wagers. The applicants still have to hold a successful controlled demonstration of their operating systems and procedures. That involves live wagering by customers at specific dates and times approved by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators, over concerns that looser hunting rules adopted last year in the Republican-controlled state could harm their population. State officials authorized the killing of 450 wolves during the winter of 2021-22, but ended up shutting down hunting near Yellowstone National Park after 23 wolves from the park were killed, most of them in Montana. Conservation groups last month sued over 2021 laws passed by the Legislature that were intended to curb gray wolf numbers by making it easier to kill them. The laws allowed the use of snares, which some consider inhumane, and led to rules that allow individuals to kill up to 20 wolves each — 10 from hunting and 10 from trapping. Attorneys for WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote argued that rules in place for this winter would hurt wolf populations and interfere with management of the animals on federal lands such as Yellowstone, where hunting is not allowed.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and individuals came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The city and several nonprofit groups were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services. “In general, people feel relieved. We want them to know that they have a home here,” said Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym, who accompanied several of the migrants onto a second bus taking them to a site where their needs could be assessed. “There’s a 10-year-old who’s completely dehydrated. It’s one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever (on the bus),” Gym said. “It’s a terrible situation.”
PHILADELPHIA, NY
The Associated Press

CareerWise Youth Apprentices, Employer Partner Among Winners of 2022 Colorado Apprenticeship Award Winners

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- CareerWise Colorado today announced two of its youth apprentices, Alexa Garcia Chairez and Nina Hernandez, and its employer partner, Pinnacol Assurance, are winners of the Colorado Apprenticeship Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005014/en/ Pinnacol Assurance won a 2022 Colorado Apprenticeship Award in the employer category for its youth apprenticeship program in partnership with CareerWise. Pictured are some of Pinnacol’s current youth apprentices. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder convictions in the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head during the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at his trial. Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who wanted to take over Redmond’s printing business. Hooper’s death was announced by Frank Strada, a deputy director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

AMP Robotics establishes new headquarters in Louisville

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, has opened its new corporate headquarters in Louisville. Located at 1875 Taylor Avenue, the office unites staff from AMP’s previous locations in Louisville and Broomfield in a modern, nearly 84,000-square-foot facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005337/en/ Located at 1875 Taylor Avenue, AMP Robotics’ new corporate headquarters unites staff from the company’s previous locations in Louisville and Broomfield in a modern, nearly 84,000-square-foot facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Associated Press

Lettuce again on the Florida menu to slow manatee starvation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lettuce will be on the menu again this year for Florida manatees as part of an effort to slow the starvation deaths of the beloved marine mammals, wildlife officials said Wednesday. Plans are already in place to resume an experimental feeding program at a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral. Last year, about 202,000 pounds (91,600 kilograms) of lettuce was fed to manatees that gather there by the thousands when the weather turns colder. The greater goal is to reduce pollution from agriculture, urban and sewage sources that has triggered a die-off in the seagrass beds manatees depend on for food. One water management district found that there has been a 75% drop in seagrass in the critical Indian River Lagoon since 2009. “It worked really well last year. We will continue at that site,” said Ron Mezich of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “We hope this is never a permanent situation. We don’t want to have to feed wild populations.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US House panel eyes prospect of seating Cherokee delegate

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma moved a step closer on Wednesday to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee, which is the first to examine the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin, the elected leader of the 440,000-member tribe, put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her. The tribe’s right to a delegate is detailed in the Treaty of New Echota signed in 1835, which provided the legal basis for the forced removal of the Cherokee Nation from its ancestral homelands east of the Mississippi River and led to the Trail of Tears, but it has never been exercised. A separate treaty in 1866 affirmed this right, Hoskin said. “The Cherokee Nation has in fact adhered to our obligations under these treaties. I’m here to ask the United States to do the same,” Hoskin told the panel.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Court won't reconsider block of Arkansas trans care law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court said Wednesday it won’t reconsider its ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender-affirming care for children. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state’s request for the full court to hear its appeal of the temporary order against Arkansas’ law. A three-judge panel of the court in August upheld a judge’s injunction against the ban. A landmark trial over whether to strike down the ban began before the same judge last month and is set to resume Nov. 28. Arkansas’ law would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also would prevent doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Sustainability group pulls lobster certification over whales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine’s lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales. Representatives for Marine Stewardship Council, which is based in London, said Wednesday that the suspension of the...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs, and was running out of remaining votes. Vote counting had gone on for days since the Tuesday election, as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. As of Monday night, there were 43,000 remaining votes to count in Arizona, according to state officials, including more than 17,000 early ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They want Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra to hand over the roughly 12,000 ballots cast on Election Day to the county recorder, an elected Republican. The elected county prosecutor warned the private lawyers representing the two GOP board members that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges....
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval. “These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain,” Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications. Beshear, a former attorney general, said his executive action was based on the constitutional pardon powers granted to Kentucky governors. But his announcement drew immediate pushback from three prominent Republicans who accused the governor of overstepping his authority.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley, 16, withdrew a possible insanity defense and acknowledged the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic no-parole sentence in Michigan. But teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can raise immaturity, mental condition, family life and other issues while arguing for a shorter term. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges. The sentencing process is scheduled to start in February.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy