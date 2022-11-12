MS Lottery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval. “These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain,” Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications. Beshear, a former attorney general, said his executive action was based on the constitutional pardon powers granted to Kentucky governors. But his announcement drew immediate pushback from three prominent Republicans who accused the governor of overstepping his authority.

