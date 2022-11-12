MS Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 3 Evening

9-1-4, FB:

(nine, one, four; FB: zero)

Cash 3 Midday

2-7-0, FB: 1

(two, seven, zero; FB: one)

Cash 4 Evening

8-7-8-1, FB:

(eight, seven, eight, one; FB: zero)

Cash 4 Midday

0-3-0-3, FB: 1

(zero, three, zero, three; FB: one)

Match 5

08-10-15-18-30

(eight, ten, fifteen, eighteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $343,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Powerball

16-20-44-57-58, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 4

(sixteen, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: six; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000,000

