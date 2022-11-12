MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-1-4, FB:
(nine, one, four; FB: zero)
Cash 3 Midday
2-7-0, FB: 1
(two, seven, zero; FB: one)
Cash 4 Evening
8-7-8-1, FB:
(eight, seven, eight, one; FB: zero)
Cash 4 Midday
0-3-0-3, FB: 1
(zero, three, zero, three; FB: one)
Match 5
08-10-15-18-30
(eight, ten, fifteen, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $343,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
Powerball
16-20-44-57-58, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 4
(sixteen, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: six; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $59,000,000
