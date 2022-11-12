Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'
Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
Boxing Scene
Misfits Boxing: Hardy, Briggs Eyed As Replacements To Face Rahman Jr; Overtflow-Faze Temperrr Added
Overtflow will get another swing at a key member of the FaZe Clan on a show where the field has narrowed in the search for a new opponent to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in the main event. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that another influencer bout has been added to this weekend’s...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner-Choi Undisputed 130-Pound Championship Ordered By WBA
Another undisputed championship clash is potentially in store. The WBA has once again taken the initiative to order a fight between reigning champions, as part of its One Boxing project committed to creating a single champion per weight division. The focus has been placed on the women’s junior lightweight division as the sanctioning body formally called for its long-reigning WBA 130-pound titlist Hyun Mi Choi to enter talks with lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO champ Alycia Baumgardner.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Kicks Montana Love While He's Down: "Montana Is A B!tch"
Although Gervonta Davis is working tirelessly behind the scenes on a deal that would see him take on Ryan Garcia, the former multiple weight world champion paused those negotiations to watch Montana Love return to action. This past weekend, in front of a pro-Love crowd at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse...
Boxing Scene
Cuban Prospect Herrera Drops Manzanilla 4 Times, Stops Him After 5th On Mayweather-Deji Card
Jadier Herrera demonstrated the skills and power Sunday night that have made him an intriguing prospect. The 20-year-old Cuban southpaw dropped Venezuelan veteran Franklin Manzanilla four times on his way to a technical-knockout win on the Floyd Mayweather-Deji pay-per-view undercard at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Herrera (9-0, 7 KOs) dropped Manzanilla once apiece in the first and second rounds and then twice during the fifth round before their scheduled 10-round junior lightweight fight was stopped.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Toys With YouTuber Deji Olatunji, Stops Him In 6th Round Of Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition Sunday night didn’t resemble his first four exhibitions, let alone any of his 50 professional prizefights. The legendary five-division champion clearly took it easy on social media star Deji Olatunji during their eight-round exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. London’s Olatunji, a brother of KSI, took the glorified sparring session seriously, but the inexperienced southpaw obviously couldn’t compete with even a 45-year-old Mayweather.
Boxing Scene
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Announce ‘Holy Ears’ Cannabis Partnership
One of the most infamous sporting scandals of the 1990s will be commercialized in a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, it was announced Monday. (Photo by Tyson 2.0) Heavyweight greats — and former blood rivals — Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together to form a new cannabis company called Carma Holdings, which also includes Tyson’s existing cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. Their first product will be “Holy Ears,” which is described as “all-natural, vegan and gluten-free; and will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.”
Boxing Scene
Brian Mendoza: I'm Always Ready, I Want To Return as Soon as Possible!
Brian Mendoza (21-2) picked up the biggest win of his career earlier this month, when he stopped former Jeison Rosario in the 5th round of their Showtime televised bout. The fight took place at the Armory in Minneapolis. The Albuquerque native started off fast, dropping Rosario in the second round...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Responds To Exhibition Criticism: 'Currency Over Legacy'
Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to live up to his sassy moniker. The Hall of Fame boxer recently collected yet another high-figure payday on the exhibition circuit, this time coming off a sixth-round stoppage of YouTuber Deji Olatunji Sunday at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Afterward, Mayweather was asked to comment on...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly: I am Ready For Any Champion - Let's Fight
The script underwent some last-minute changes. Janibek "Qazaq Style" Alimkhanuly was supposed to blow out Denzel Bentley, but the London native had other ideas. Alimkhanuly made the first defense of his WBO middleweight world title with a unanimous decision (116-112 2x and 118-110) over Bentley on Saturday evening at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.
Boxing Scene
Matias-Ponce: TGB Promotions ($510,000) Wins Rights As Lone Bidder For Vacant IBF Title Fight
A promoter and a firm deadline are in place for an oft-delayed vacant title fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that TGB Promotions has secured the rights to the Subriel Matias-Jeremias Ponce vacant IBF junior welterweight title fight. TGB bid $510,000 as the lone participant during the IBF purse bid hearing on Tuesday at the sanctioning body’s headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey. Each boxer will earn $255,000 per a 50/50 purse split as the top two contenders.
Boxing Scene
Vitor Belfort Falls Ill, New Opponent Sought For Hasim Rahman Jr. Atop Misfits Boxing Show In Austin
Yet another event involving Hasim Rahman Jr. will undergo significant changes. BoxingScene.com has learned that former UFC champion Vitor Belfort has fallen ill and is no longer able to proceed with a planned showdown against Las Vegas’ Rahman Jr. A new opponent is in the process of being finalized...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Says Next Fight To Take Place January In Washington D.C.
Gervonta Davis’ return to the ring appears imminent. The knockout artist announced Tuesday on his verified Instagram account that he will be fighting in January in Washington D.C. Davis did not share an exact date, venue, or opponent, and he deleted the post announcing the news soon after. Recently,...
Boxing Scene
Dedrick Crocklem Makes Statement in Opener at 2022 Youth World Championships
Light welterweight Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) made a strong statement in his opening bout against Tran Minh Tri Pham of Vietnam with his RSC decision victory in La Nucia, Spain. Crocklem came out strong in the first round, controlling the fight to take all five judges’ cards at the end...
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: I Know I'm Huge Underdog, My Aggressive Style Will Give Crawford Problems
WBO #6 welterweight contender, David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), is preparing for the toughest fight of his career, a 12-round Championship showdown with WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. Avanesyan, deep in training, talks...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis: Once I Get The Belt - People Will Have To Say My Name!
Regis Prograis is in a good mood. You might not expect that from someone who has to weigh in the day after Thanksgiving, but for the “Rougarou,” some things are more important than turkey and pumpkin pie. “Boxing is my job, my career, and Thanksgiving comes every year,”...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Dirrell Doesn't Envision Plant Beating Benavidez: “I Think It'll Be A One Sided Fight”
Although Anthony Dirrell isn't getting any younger, at the age of 38, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder firmly believed that at least one world title run was left in his aging bones. Desperate to prove that his time amongst the division’s elite was far from over, the Flint,...
Turner takes leadership role seriously
Even without having the traditional C that designates team captain emblazoned on his sweater, it's evident that Sam Turner is a key leader on a stacked OU Bobcats hockey squad. Whether he's playing the game - or even just practicing it - Turner displays not only exceptional and multi-talented hockey skills, but also exhibits leadership attributes that have made him a popular figure among both his teammates and OU hockey fans alike. ...
Quavo’s Sister Demands Information On Takeoff’s Killer “By Any Means”
As the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the death of Takeoff, his family and friends search for answers regarding his tragic murder. The rap star’s aunt, who is also Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, recently publicized her quest to obtain information regarding the identity of the 28-year-old’s killer. She also urged the public to use all resources and tactics necessary in order to find the gunman responsible. “Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, cryptically adding, “By any means.” The post drew numerous reactions, with some social media users questioning whether Marshall was suggesting...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather: Everyone Wanted Entertainment, That's What We Gave Them
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather believes that he provided a lot of entertainment for the viewing audience, this past Sunday when faced Youtuber Deji in an exhibition bout. Deji, the younger brother of fellow YouTube star KSI, seemed out his element as Mayweather toyed with him in the...
