Dallas, TX

wccbcharlotte.com

Federal Authorities: 6 People Dead Following Crash Of Two Historic Military Planes In Texas

DALLAS (AP) – The NTSB is investigating the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show in Dallas that left six people dead. A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames on Saturday, leaving crumpled wreckage in a grassy area inside the Dallas Executive Airport perimeter, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown. Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane flying into the bomber.
DALLAS, TX
wccbcharlotte.com

American Airlines Flight Attendants Picket At Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants say enough is enough. A group of flight attendants with the airline picketed at the entrance to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday to call for a fair contract. It was part of a nationwide day of action at 11 bases across the U.S.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect

Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Monroe approves incentives for up to $100M of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe appears to be positioning itself to land more investment from one of its top employers. At a special meeting on Monday, Monroe City Council approved incentives for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which has long operated a large plant there. The incentives are tied to an investment under the codename Project Endurance that would reach up to $100 million over the next 10 years.
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS To Restore Some Express Routes

CHARLOTTE — Beginning Monday, Nov. 28, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will restore service on select express routes that were discontinued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, CATS says it will restore the following routes with three morning and three evening trips on weekdays:
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Warbirds Over Monroe Airshow Draws in Hundreds Of People For Veteran’s Day Weekend

MONROE, N.C. — Fighter jets from World War Two are flying over Monroe this weekend to honor those who’ve served. The first day of the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe’ Airshow happened Saturday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Families got to get an up close look at the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the air show. One family even got an up close, hands on experience with the planes.
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental

GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play. Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Polar Express Train Ride Comes To The North Carolina Transportation Museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -The North Carolina Transportation Museum brings the Polar Express to life with its train ride inspired by the classic story. Passengers will be served hot chocolate and cookies on board the train, all while listening to the film’s soundtrack. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for...
SPENCER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Fire: Apartment Fire Intentionally Set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators say that a fire on Beacon Ridge Road early Sunday morning was intentionally set. The fire happened roughly around 1 a.m. on November 13th at the Beacon Hill Apartments in South Charlotte. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes. No one was...
CHARLOTTE, NC

