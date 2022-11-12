MONROE, N.C. — Fighter jets from World War Two are flying over Monroe this weekend to honor those who’ve served. The first day of the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe’ Airshow happened Saturday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Families got to get an up close look at the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the air show. One family even got an up close, hands on experience with the planes.

