Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Federal Authorities: 6 People Dead Following Crash Of Two Historic Military Planes In Texas
DALLAS (AP) – The NTSB is investigating the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show in Dallas that left six people dead. A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames on Saturday, leaving crumpled wreckage in a grassy area inside the Dallas Executive Airport perimeter, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown. Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane flying into the bomber.
American Airlines Flight Attendants Picket At Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants say enough is enough. A group of flight attendants with the airline picketed at the entrance to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday to call for a fair contract. It was part of a nationwide day of action at 11 bases across the U.S.
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect
Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
Another major Charlotte bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
Monroe approves incentives for up to $100M of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry
MONROE, N.C. — Monroe appears to be positioning itself to land more investment from one of its top employers. At a special meeting on Monday, Monroe City Council approved incentives for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which has long operated a large plant there. The incentives are tied to an investment under the codename Project Endurance that would reach up to $100 million over the next 10 years.
Person rescued from Huntersville wreck, officials say
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 73 outbound before Willow Breeze Lane.
CATS To Restore Some Express Routes
CHARLOTTE — Beginning Monday, Nov. 28, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will restore service on select express routes that were discontinued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, CATS says it will restore the following routes with three morning and three evening trips on weekdays:
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate of North Carolina woman released, relays family’s concerns
Whether or not someone should be arrested in the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson remains as uncertain as how she died.
Warbirds Over Monroe Airshow Draws in Hundreds Of People For Veteran’s Day Weekend
MONROE, N.C. — Fighter jets from World War Two are flying over Monroe this weekend to honor those who’ve served. The first day of the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe’ Airshow happened Saturday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Families got to get an up close look at the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the air show. One family even got an up close, hands on experience with the planes.
Lithium plant thriving in Gaston County
Livent Corporation executives and local and national leaders cut the ribbon on their new facility expansion in Bessemer City Monday.
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental
GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play. Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Polar Express Train Ride Comes To The North Carolina Transportation Museum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -The North Carolina Transportation Museum brings the Polar Express to life with its train ride inspired by the classic story. Passengers will be served hot chocolate and cookies on board the train, all while listening to the film’s soundtrack. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Customers on alert as authorities look for people accused of skimming bank cards at local ATM’s
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Crime Stoppers is looking for the people accused of putting card skimming devices on ATMs throughout the Charlotte area. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believes it’s all connected to one Charlotte bank -- a State Employees Credit Union. Now, customers are on high alert. “It’s scary....
Charlotte Fire: Apartment Fire Intentionally Set
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators say that a fire on Beacon Ridge Road early Sunday morning was intentionally set. The fire happened roughly around 1 a.m. on November 13th at the Beacon Hill Apartments in South Charlotte. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes. No one was...
