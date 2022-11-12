Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Menopause And What It Means For Her Everyday Life
Studies have found that approximately 6,000 American women reach menopause every day — that's nearly 2 million a year — but there remains a stigma attached to the period in a woman's life following the end of her menstrual cycle. While menopause is neither a disease nor a disorder, it is stigmatized so that few women discuss it openly, according to the National Institute on Aging. Dr. Jill Rabin of Katz Institute for Women's Health said, "As I tell my patients, menopause is not a disease. It's the beginning of the next stage of your life. And new beginnings can be exciting, with opportunities for growth and change."
