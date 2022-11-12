Studies have found that approximately 6,000 American women reach menopause every day — that's nearly 2 million a year — but there remains a stigma attached to the period in a woman's life following the end of her menstrual cycle. While menopause is neither a disease nor a disorder, it is stigmatized so that few women discuss it openly, according to the National Institute on Aging. Dr. Jill Rabin of Katz Institute for Women's Health said, "As I tell my patients, menopause is not a disease. It's the beginning of the next stage of your life. And new beginnings can be exciting, with opportunities for growth and change."

