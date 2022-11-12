Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Top punter, dual-threat offense lead way for Rutgers vs. Penn State football
Riding a two-game win streak, Penn State will look to close out its road schedule on a high note against Rutgers this Saturday. The Scarlet Knights have come a long way since compiling a combined 3-21 record over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, appearing in their first bowl game since 2014 last season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State moves up to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff ranking
Penn State keeps climbing in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions jumped up to No. 11 in Tuesday night's rankings, a three-spot jump from last week's No. 14 slot, after throttling Maryland 30-0. James Franklin's team has continued to rise in the rankings since debuting at No. 15...
Digital Collegian
Film Review | Breaking down Penn State football’s effective pass rush against Maryland
The story of Penn State football over the past two weeks of play has been the Nittany Lions’ pass rush. The blue and white has been able to get to the opposing quarterback at a much higher success rate as well as tackling opposing ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains commitment from 2023 walk-on offensive lineman
Penn State had a player leave its roster Monday morning and had a new player commit Monday night. Offensive lineman Liam Powers announced he has committed to Penn State and will be a walk-on for the class of 2023. Powers is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound Pennsylvania talent and played at Central...
Digital Collegian
Looking back at Sean Clifford’s biggest games after breaking Penn State football’s passing record
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has had his ups and downs at Penn State. He’s had fans call for him to be benched and fans who’ve praised him. At the end of the day, Clifford holds multiple Penn State records, and he passed former quarterback Trace McSorley for the biggest one Saturday against Maryland.
Digital Collegian
Former 4-star guard Shay Ciezki provides necessary help to Penn State women’s basketball starting lineup
Penn State’s success in recent years has come largely on the back of successful and efficient guard play. Even this year, players like senior Makenna Marisa and redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus have been two of the key components for the blue and white’s backcourt. However, a new addition...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Manny Diaz nominated for Broyles Award
The Broyles Award is given out to college football’s best assistant coach. One of Penn State’s coordinators was among the nominees for the award announced on Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was listed on the award nominations, which was released on the award’s Twitter account. Diaz has...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees several Nittany Lions creep up Intermat rankings after strong start
After a dominant opening-night performance against Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling saw several of its younger wrestlers begin to slowly move up Intermat's NCAA wrestling rankings. At 141 pounds, junior Beau Bartlett moved from No. 13 to No. 11 after posting a straightforward 10-0 major decision in his first bout...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey continues push for NCAA Tournament Championship
In her 36 seasons leading Penn State, coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has yet to lead the Nittany Lions to a National Championship. Now, her team is one game away from playing for its first title. The blue and white will face North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Friday in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil no longer with program
Penn State lost another member of the 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning. Nittany Lion true-freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil is no longer with the program. His official roster page no longer exists on the Penn State Athletics website. McNeil was a 3-star recruit out of Cortlandt Manor, New York,...
Digital Collegian
Chase McLane’s return ‘brings confidence’ to Penn State men’s hockey lineup
Penn State fans have little to complain about so far this season. At 10-2, the No. 6 Nittany Lions have hit the ground running, taking down every team they’ve faced at least once and beating two of the three top-ranked teams in the nation. The blue and white has...
Digital Collegian
Players, coaches admire Jalen Pickett’s play after victory over Butler
Jalen Pickett made Penn State history during Penn State’s win over the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, becoming just the second player in Penn State men’s basketball history to record a triple-double. Despite this historic night, Micah Shrewsberry views this as the standard for Pickett. Thad Matta, head coach...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball reveals full schedule ahead of 2023 season
Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University. The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State. Notable home...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey senior Julie Gough scores 2 goals, including game-winner in victory over Brown
Within Penn State’s rollercoaster of a game against Brown, it saw another forward step in a huge game for the team. Senior forward Julie Gough came away with a two-goal performance, one being the eventual game-winner in the Nittany Lions 4-2 win against the Bears. After coming out in...
Digital Collegian
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball to play exhibition match against Penn State women's volleyball in 2023
While being recognized as hosting some of the best collegiate talent in America, Penn State women's volleyball is set to host Athletes Unlimited in the spring at Rec Hall. In the exhibition match, the Nittany Lions will go up against some of the best professionals in the world and will face some familiar faces to the program.
Digital Collegian
Freshman Kebba Njie helps Penn State men’s basketball keep Butler standout Manny Bates in check
Three games into the season, Penn State freshman Kebba Njie faced his first big-man test in the form of senior center Manny Bates. Bates played for three years at NC State before transferring to Butler in the offseason, and he had 16 points in the 68-62 loss Monday night. “Manny...
Digital Collegian
Freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley takes home Big Ten weekly honor for Penn State women’s volleyball
For the first time in her career, Penn State's Alexa Markley won a conference weekly honor. Taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Markley became the first Penn State freshman to win the award since Jonni Parker won the weekly honor on Nov. 19, 2018. The outside hitter and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball uses strong defensive effort to beat Butler, stay undefeated
While the 3-pointer has been the calling card for Penn State in its first three games of the season, the ‘gritty not pretty’ defensive mentality returned in a big way against Butler. The Nittany Lions beat the Bulldogs from the Big East 68-62 while fighting some of its...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball pulls away late, takes down Youngstown State to extend win streak
Penn State women's basketball kept the Penguins from sliding in a snowy Tuesday night matchup. The first quarter started off a little rocky for both teams, with neither squad scoring until the Penguins broke the drought with a 3-pointer at the 7:22 mark. Finding themselves down 8-4 a little over...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey shuts out Brown in Game 1 of home series Sunday
After splitting its Mercyhurst series, Penn State’s high-level play continued in its first nonconference contest since Oct. 24. The No. 12-ranked Nittany Lions beat the Bears in the third matchup in the schools’ histories, as Game 1 ended with a score of 3-0. Brown came into the game...
