Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley shares high praise for CJ Stroud
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the final time this season as they face divisional opponent Maryland. The Buckeyes are coming off a 56-14 drubbing of Indiana this past Saturday, while the Terrapins were shut out by Penn State 30-0. Maryland is on a 2-game...
247Sports
Why was Kevin Willard "not thrilled" with Maryland basketball's blowout win?
Maryland men’s basketball put together its most complete effort yet under new head coach Kevin Willard Tuesday night, dispatching Binghamton, 76-52. The Terps put on cruise control in the second half, never in danger. But Willard wasn't happy with how Maryland closed the win. Binghamton out-rebounded Maryland, 26-16, and...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State at Rutgers
Penn State has been the No. 3 team in the B1G the entire season. The Nittany Lions have had a respectable season, with losses only to top 4 teams in Michigan and Ohio State. They’re 8-2 and looking to finish the season with 10 wins for the first time since 2019.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, Penn State QB commit, makes recruiting pitch to recently available 4-star CB
Jaxon Smolik is a key quarterback recruit committed to Penn State via the 2023 recruiting class. Now, he’s trying to pitch the Nittany Lions to a key cornerback prospect that recently became available. On Tuesday, Smolik shared an image of the announcement from Daniel Harris. Previously committed to the...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps starting to come together as third game arrives Tuesday
Maryland men’s basketball is working on coming together as a team in preparation for its next test, a home matchup against Binghamton. “We're coming together pretty good,” Julian Reese said. “Knowing each other's strengths, learning each other's weaknesses. I feel like we just learn each other as overall players and player personnel better.”
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals one piece to Penn State's offensive game plan that will keep getting utilized moving forward
James Franklin addressed one aspect of his offensive game plan that isn’t going away anytime soon on Tuesday. The Penn State Nittany Lions’ success on offense can be attributed to several things, one of them being use of the T-formation. The T-formation is when the offensive team uses...
citrustv.com
Field Hockey Loses Heartbreaker to Maryland in NCAA Tournament
COLLEGE PARK, M.D. – 357 days ago, Syracuse faced Maryland in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and lost 2-1. Today was a chance for No. 8 SU to exact its revenge and secure a spot in the semifinals for the first time since 2015. It wouldn’t be easy, as the second-ranked Terps were also second in the nation in goals per game and scoring average.
foxbaltimore.com
1-on-1 with St. Frances Academy star, Maryland Basketball signee Jahnathan Lamothe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Jahnathan Lamothe is ranked as high as number three when is comes to high school basketball players in the state of Maryland. The St. Frances Academy standout made his college decision final, signing with the Maryland Terrapins. I had the chance to chat with him 1-on-1 to find out why.
thedp.com
Men's basketball slides to 0-3 with loss in home-opener against Towson
In front of a semi-packed Palestra, Penn men's basketball played the first home game of its 2022-23 campaign, and it went much the same as its first two road games. On Sunday afternoon, the Quakers (0-3) fell to Towson, 80-74, and while the final score may seem close, the game was much more lopsided than it appears. Penn fell as far behind as 22 points with seven minutes remaining, and the Tigers held onto a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest. Key in Penn's defeat was the free-throw attempt disparity, for which the Quakers trailed by a whopping 32-10.
wlhspawprint.com
Reactions After Football Fights Underscore Wilde Lake’s Unfair Reputation
On September 3, Wilde Lake was playing against Atholton in their first away game of the season. Students from both schools packed into the stands, buzzing with excitement. By the third quarter, Wilde Lake was down 22-0, but the game ended early after a fight broke out in Wilde Lake’s section.
iheart.com
Former Dorchester County football player among Virginia shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC/WVIR) - Authorities have confirmed a former Woodland High School student was one of three University of Virginia students killed Sunday night in a shooting on campus. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died from his injuries in the shooting, University President Jim Ryan...
mymcmedia.org
Second Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Fourteen Montgomery County high schools competed in the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Notably, Quince Orchard (11-0) continued its perfect season with its 24-14 victory over Northwest. Class 4A Scores. Quince Orchard 24, Northwest 14. Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14. Blair 28, Einstein...
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
mymcmedia.org
Bethesda Big Train Auction Features ESPN Analyst Kurkjian, Camden Yards Developer
ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian and architect Janet Marie Smith, who developed Oriole Park at Camden Yards, headlined the Bethesda Big Train’s annual Base Ball & Holiday Auction Sunday afternoon at Shirley Povich Field. “We are so pleased to welcome Tim back to an in-person Base Ball & Holiday...
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Giant Food supermarket chain will open its newest Maryland store in Baltimore.
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
allaccess.com
Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore
KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
