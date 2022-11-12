ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Locksley shares high praise for CJ Stroud

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the final time this season as they face divisional opponent Maryland. The Buckeyes are coming off a 56-14 drubbing of Indiana this past Saturday, while the Terrapins were shut out by Penn State 30-0. Maryland is on a 2-game...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State at Rutgers

Penn State has been the No. 3 team in the B1G the entire season. The Nittany Lions have had a respectable season, with losses only to top 4 teams in Michigan and Ohio State. They’re 8-2 and looking to finish the season with 10 wins for the first time since 2019.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
citrustv.com

Field Hockey Loses Heartbreaker to Maryland in NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. – 357 days ago, Syracuse faced Maryland in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and lost 2-1. Today was a chance for No. 8 SU to exact its revenge and secure a spot in the semifinals for the first time since 2015. It wouldn’t be easy, as the second-ranked Terps were also second in the nation in goals per game and scoring average.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
thedp.com

Men's basketball slides to 0-3 with loss in home-opener against Towson

In front of a semi-packed Palestra, Penn men's basketball played the first home game of its 2022-23 campaign, and it went much the same as its first two road games. On Sunday afternoon, the Quakers (0-3) fell to Towson, 80-74, and while the final score may seem close, the game was much more lopsided than it appears. Penn fell as far behind as 22 points with seven minutes remaining, and the Tigers held onto a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest. Key in Penn's defeat was the free-throw attempt disparity, for which the Quakers trailed by a whopping 32-10.
TOWSON, MD
mymcmedia.org

Second Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County

Fourteen Montgomery County high schools competed in the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Notably, Quince Orchard (11-0) continued its perfect season with its 24-14 victory over Northwest. Class 4A Scores. Quince Orchard 24, Northwest 14. Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14. Blair 28, Einstein...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy