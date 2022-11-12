Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
St. Martin’s football coach savors unique chance to coach grandson for 5 seasons
Frank Gendusa had the rare opportunity to coach his grandson for the past five football seasons. Now, with No. 4 St. Martin’s (9-1) set to play a home playoff game against No. 13 Delhi Charter (10-1), Gendusa, 70, will soon coach his grandson, Grant, for the final time. He...
NOLA.com
Saints coach Dennis Allen declines to say whether he'd consider a quarterback change
PITTSBURGH — When New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said he was going to stick with Andy Dalton at quarterback, he said it was contingent on the offense continuing to operate at a high level. Sunday against Pittsburgh, the offense could never find its footing. The Saints managed just...
LSU powers past UL-Lafayette in fall baseball exhibition, 13-4
Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an 8-2 advantage in runs...
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis superintendent anticipates criminal charges after football game altercation
A postgame skirmish following the Jennings-Plaquemine football game Friday night is being investigated by both the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana High School Sport Association, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools John Hall. Hall released the following statement Monday:. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s...
Northwood-Shreveport football player Quintavion White is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
By Buck Ringgold Quintavion White helped his team rally from an early deficit to take down a team bidding to go 10-0. White, a senior tailback for Northwood-Shreveport, rushed for 196 yards and three TDs as the Falcons handed North DeSoto its first defeat with a 20-19 win on Nov. 4. He ...
Hammond, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?
By Buck Ringgold Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week for Nov. 7-13. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or ...
