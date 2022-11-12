CHICAGO (AP) — Jace Carter finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to help UIC defeat Jacksonville State 67-60. Trevante Anderson scored 20 points for the Flames (2-1), while shooting 2 for 10 from the floor and 15 of 20 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds and five assists. Skyelar Potter led the way for the Gamecocks (1-1) with 12 points and eight rebounds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO