UT Arlington rolls to 100-59 victory over Hardin-Simmons

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Walker and Marion Humphrey both scored 17 points as UT Arlington beat Hardin-Simmons 100-59. Walker also contributed eight rebounds for the Mavericks (2-1). Humphrey added five rebounds. Shemar Wilson recorded 12 points. Steven Quinn finished with 12 points for the Cowboys.
