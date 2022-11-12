Effective: 2022-11-16 07:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches, sleet accumulations around one quarter of an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO