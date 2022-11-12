Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches, sleet accumulations around one quarter of an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel extremely dangerous. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 11 inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
