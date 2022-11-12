Effective: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with higher amounts possible from Lead to Cheyenne Crossing and O`Neill Pass. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Black Hills. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO