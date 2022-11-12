Read full article on original website
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches with the higher amounts expected in higher terrain and in the Saint John Valley. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Chariton, Howard, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Howard; Linn; Macon; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma...Beaver County, and along with the eastern Texas and portions of the central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 11 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be found along the higher terrain of the North Shore. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional light accumulations may linger Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with higher amounts possible from Lead to Cheyenne Crossing and O`Neill Pass. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Black Hills. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Southern Oneida, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Madison; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 11:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Interior Cumberland Highlands; Southern Oxford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, highest amounts generally across the northern foothills. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Butte County, the Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Central Washington and Interior Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack, Strafford, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures are continuing to warm across the region with road temperatures now above freezing. As a result, the threat for icy road conditions has ended.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for City and Borough of Juneau, Glacier Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 01:46:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau; Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has been patchy at times with improved visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Wyoming WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more will be possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming county. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Maui Central Valley North, Maui Windward West, Molokai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:48:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A building northwest swell (330 degrees) will produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through this afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf heights from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Molokai. Surf heights building from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores of Maui. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Cadiz Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST/7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST/7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 06:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 06:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Chester, Northern Spartanburg, Southern Spartanburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 08:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Northern Spartanburg; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Daytime heating has reduced fog coverage across the area. A special weather statement will be issued for another hour to highlight any lingering fog that remains over the area this morning.
