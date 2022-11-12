ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
Residents dissatisfied with response to leash left in tree

A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Sean...
Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
Four dead following collision on Highway 70

Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham

The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house

A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
Police ID Raleigh pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard. Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrick Lanier Branch, 59,...
