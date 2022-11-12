Read full article on original website
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castle in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Sign Down/Missing – Tue, 15 Nov 2022 12:09:58 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 15 Nov 2022 12:09:58 -0500: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: 526 Elm Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
cbs17
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
WRAL
Residents dissatisfied with response to leash left in tree
A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Sean...
WRAL
cbs17
Nash County town leaders hold special meeting after police chief and officer put on leave
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners held a special meeting with the Town Attorney Monday night to discuss personnel matters regarding its police officers on administrative leave. Bailey Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan Sokolove are on administrative leave while the town attorney...
Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
cbs17
Durham police investigating deadly shooting near Durham Technical Community College
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is currently in an active investigation after a man was fatally shot near Durham Technical Community College on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one man who had been...
wcti12.com
Four dead following collision on Highway 70
Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
WRAL
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham
The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
This busy Wake road is getting busier. Here’s what NCDOT proposes to do about it.
What is now a two-lane country road south of Garner will be connecting with the six-lane Triangle Expressway. Transit officials hope to ease that pain.
alamancenews.com
Mebane city council members agree to railroad crossing changes after private meetings with DOT
Mebane’s city council agreed to proposed plans by the North Carolina rail division within the state’s Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to change lanes of traffic along South Fifth Street at the railroad crossing in downtown and construct a barrier to block left-hand turns onto Washington Street from either direction.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house
A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
cbs17
Raleigh Transit Authority votes to end free bus rides, Vice Chair votes to keep them free
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every day in Raleigh, hundreds of people hop onto GoRaleigh buses for free. “I [have] to get around,” Adam Trum, one rider, said. “Right now I don’t have a car, so I [have] to get to my appointments, to school.”. GoRaleigh bus...
cbs17
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
cbs17
Police ID Raleigh pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard. Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrick Lanier Branch, 59,...
4 killed, including 2 Holly Springs teens, in wrong-way crash in Wayne County
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, authorities said.
cbs17
Dairy Queen No Moooore: Garner ice cream favorite closing after 20+ years
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The owners of a popular Garner Dairy Queen have announced they’re closing their doors after more than 20 years. Michael and Allison Buffaloe announced they are closing their Dairy Queen off Highway 42 in Garner as of Dec. 18. “I’d like to thank the...
'Justice will be done:' Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods turn out for murder suspect's court hearing
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, the 17-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, made a brief first court appearance on Tuesday. Ross, who went to school with Clark at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in crosswalk south of downtown Raleigh
Police have not said whether the driver will be charged in the crash.
