Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Jake Paul Says He'll Fight Tommy Fury in the UK in December After Anderson Silva Win
After two cancellations, Jake Paul said Tuesday that he is making a last-ditch effort to have a boxing match against Tommy Fury. In response to Fury's father, John Fury, saying that Paul's manager had verbally agreed to a fight in February, Paul tweeted at Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, with some details:
Bleacher Report
Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 281
UFC 281 went down Saturday inside New York City’s world famous Madison Square Garden, which means it’s time for another update to B/R’s pound-for-pound UFC rankings. The UFC stops in New York City every November and always brings a blockbuster pay-per-view with it. This year was no different.
Bleacher Report
AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Talks ROH World Title, Full Gear, WWE, More in B/R AMA
Under the name Cesaro, Claudio Castagnoli solidified himself as one of the best tag team wrestlers in the world in WWE, but now he is out for individual success in AEW. Claudio became a major world champion for the first time in his lengthy career shortly after his AEW debut by winning the Ring of Honor World Championship, and he will look to regain that title Saturday at Full Gear.
Bleacher Report
Keith Lee and 8 WWE, AEW Tag Team Wrestlers Ready for a Solo Run
Many talented tag teams populate the current WWE and All Elite Wrestling rosters, but it wouldn't hurt for some of those stars to start branching out into one-on-one competition. Keith Lee is perhaps the most prominent example of someone who is long overdue for a serious singles run. His tag...
Comments / 0