Columbus, OH

The Associated Press

SEC resources, right hires can help programs rebound quickly

Less than a year ago, fans across the Southeastern Conference were mocking new LSU coach Brian Kelly for trying to talk Southern. No one’s laughing now. Josh Heupel’s revival of Tennessee from the SEC depths to one of the nation’s top teams in his second season has been impressive, but Kelly topped that by turning the Tigers from cellar dwellers into SEC West champions in his first year. In the SEC, programs can jump from the basement to the college football penthouse in a matter of months by making the right moves.
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
The Associated Press

Slain football players remembered as funny, sweet, ambitious

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — They were three college football players working through changes in their sports careers. Off the field, they were funny, sweet and ambitious. Lavel Davis Jr., aspired to be the country’s best wide receiver after overcoming a season-ending injury. Gentle but passionate, the 6-foot-7 sports star set the standard among teammates for preparing for a game — even when the coaches weren’t around. D’Sean Perry shifted seamlessly from linebacker to defensive end when the coaches asked. He was probably among the most interesting players on the roster, an art major who could draw and listened to classical music. Devin Chandler transferred in from Wisconsin, where the wide receiver returned a total of four kicks, three against Notre Dame. At Virginia, his sense of humor helped teammates push through the monotony of training. He loved to dance.
Bleacher Report

College Football Picks: Week 12 Predictions for Every Game

Week 12 in college football is here, and though there aren't many marquee matchups, there are plenty of decent games on the slate. No. 1 Georgia will face its biggest road test of the season against Kentucky. No. 7 USC will look to make a College Football Playoff statement versus No. 17 UCLA. And No. 3 Michigan will face Illinois and its talented defense.
Bleacher Report

Bowl Projections 2022: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12

In college football, winning has its privileges. That idiom bears fruit for the top four teams in the AP Top 25 rankings, as each is undefeated this season. That also bodes well for their chances in the College Football Playoff heading into Week 12. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU...
Bleacher Report

Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
Bleacher Report

ESPN: 'Don't Expect' Saquon Barkley to Get Contract Similar to Christian McCaffrey

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley reportedly isn't expected to reset the running back contract market, even if he hits free agency after the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said "don't expect" Barkley to surpass the $16 million average value earned by the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, which has remained the top mark at the position since he signed the contract in April 2020.
Bleacher Report

Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
