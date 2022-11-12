Top 2023 prospect Baye Fall announced Tuesday that he will play for Arkansas next season. "I chose Arkansas because me and my family feel it's the best place for me to accomplish what I want to accomplish," Fall told On3's Joe Tipton. "It's the best place that can get me to the next level in the best way possible. Going on the two visits to Arkansas opened our eyes. Their play style fits me well. There are great coaches out there. I think I go there and get better and win at the highest level."

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO