USF Falls To SMU In First Game Without Jeff Scott

The SMU Mustangs (6-4) defeated the USF Bulls (1-9) 41-23 on Saturday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bulls and Mustangs played to a first half tie, going into halftime tied 17-17. In the third quarter SMU erupted for 21 points to take control of the game, en route to a 41-23 win.

Katravis Marsh went 12-for-31 with 178 yards passing, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Brian Battie ran for 145 yards to set the tone for the Bulls run game.

The Bulls return to action when they play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Friday night. Kickoff on November 18th is scheduled for 9:00 PM.

