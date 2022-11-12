ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn’s Ballentine activated for Packers

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY (KSNT)- Washburn football alumnus Corey Ballentine will play for the Packers on Sunday.

Ballentine, a cornerback, was promoted to the active roster Saturday afternoon. He signed with the Packers practice squad on Sept. 28.

Prior to signing with the Packers, Ballentine spent the 2022 offseason with the Falcons. He also spent time with the Cardinals, Jets, Lions and Giants.

Ballentine is in his fourth year of NFL action. He has played in 32 games, including four starts. In his career, the WU product has tallied 35 total tackles, two passes defended, one QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for a combined 855 yards.

The Packers host the Cowboys at 3:25 on Sunday. The game will air on Fox.

