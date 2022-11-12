ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reactions from Harold Perkins' monster game, LSU's tight win on the road against Arkansas

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
There’s no such thing as a bad win in the SEC, especially when you’re playing on the road.

Still, LSU certainly delivered a bit of a letdown on Saturday against Arkansas. It struggled to pull away in what was a cold, morning kick in Fayetteville but ultimately eeked out a 13-10 win thanks to a few massive defensive plays from true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, who finished with four sacks and two forced fumbles.

With the win, LSU remains in control of the SEC West and will clinch the division if Alabama beats Ole Miss in the mid-afternoon block. Here’s how the internet reacted as the Tigers took care of business.

