ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Five takeaways from LSU's win over Arkansas

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlFff_0j8iF7lc00

Coming off its win over Alabama, there were questions about how LSU would show up this week.

It was a slow start for the offense, but thanks to a dominant defense and a steady rushing attack, LSU was able to squeak by in Arkansas and keep its playoff hopes alive.

“We found a way to win on the road when we didn’t have our ‘A’ game,” coach Brian Kelly told ESPN in his postgame interview.

In that same interview, Kelly complimented defensive coordinator Matt House for finding a way to use Harold Perkins, who tied a single-game LSU record with four sacks.

Here are five takeaways from LSU’s 13-10 win over Arkansas.

The return of the slow start

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpBW2_0j8iF7lc00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s first-half harkened back to what we saw from LSU in September and much of October.

The first drive was cut short when Jayden Daniels was picked off looking for Malik Nabers on a slant. LSU turned it over again on the third drive, fumbling after Arkansas blew up the mesh point on a read option.

Daniels was unable to get in sync with his receivers and despite being well-protected, took a few sacks.

On LSU’s fourth drive, Kelly sent the offense out on 4th and one from LSU’s own 24, but a Mason Taylor false start forced a punt. On the punt, it looked like LSU punter Jay Bramblett picked up a first down, but a holding call took it away.

LSU finally got some good field position after Harold Perkins chased down Malik Hornsby, forcing a fumble. But even that drive stalled after another sack forced LSU to attempt a field goal. Damian Ramos made it from 38-yards out to tie it at three.

LSU would go the whole half without finding the endzone.

The defense delivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o39mr_0j8iF7lc00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

With K.J. Jefferson out, the job got a little easier for the LSU defense. Nevertheless, it was an impressive performance.

LSU’s offense struggled all day, putting all of the pressure on the defense and handing the unit some bad field position. House’s group responded, holding time and time again.

Arkansas didn’t find the endzone in the first half and was held to just three points over the first 30 minutes. Arkansas found itself in a prime position to score again after recovering a fumble deep in LSU territory, but the LSU defense forced a turnover on downs.

LSU would go on to allow a touchdown in the second half, but those would be the only other points Arkansas scored all day.

LSU was applying constant pressure in the passing game. In the run game, LSU tackled well and consistently stormed to the ball. The defense struggled at points earlier in the year, but there aren’t many questions remaining at this point. This is a solid, solid group.

Harold Perkins emerging on a national level

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pn1Ag_0j8iF7lc00
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Perkins emerging as a star isn’t a recent development. He made plays in big moments against Ole Miss and Alabama, but now it feels like he’s really starting to get it — and the country is taking notice.

He made the play of the game for LSU on defense with Arkansas driving late, threatening to tie or take the lead. Coming off the edge, he got to Cade Fortin, forcing his second fumble of the game. LSU recovered and put the game on ice.

He tied an LSU single-game record with four sacks. He’s no longer just good for a true freshman, he’s one of the best defenders in the country. Few guys have the ability to do what he does.

His size with that closing speed is ridiculous and it’s elevated the defense on multiple levels. Perkins presence allows the rest of the defense to just go out there and play.

House can get creative with his playbook because he knows Perkins can cover so much space and limit a quarterback in the run game.

The expectations for Perkins were high, but he has managed to exceed them. You’d be hard-pressed to find a true freshman on defense making the same type of impact that Perkins is.

The run game stepped up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eDBo_0j8iF7lc00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

LSU was never able to establish its passing attack — a surprise considering LSU’s recent success through the air and Arkansas’ inconsistent secondary.

Daniels was just 8/15 for 86 yards. The receivers struggled to get separation and the only big play came when Daniels found Kayshon Boutte to set up a Josh Williams touchdown on the ensuing drive.

LSU was forced to rely on Williams and that run game. We didn’t see much of Armoni Goodwin, who has yet to fully work his way back into the rotation after missing time with an injury. John Emery Jr. got banged up in this one too, putting the load on Williams and Noah Cain.

Williams went for 122 yards on 19 carries and Cain had five for 25. Before Emery’s injury, he had three carries for 40 yards.

Subtracting his sack yardage, Daniels added 51 yards. It was another good game for a rushing attack that has been steadily improving.

LSU's playoff hopes remain alive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgSdW_0j8iF7lc00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t need to get in to how this game could affect LSU in the rankings on Tuesday night and whether it could drop the Tigers a spot or two, because frankly, it doesn’t matter.

With this win, LSU still controls its own destiny in the SEC and for the playoff.

A loss wouldn’t have killed LSU’s chances in the west, but it would have removed the Tigers from the playoff discussion. At 8-2, the task remains the same. Win out and LSU will likely find itself making the cut when the final four are released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams has named his top 10 schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri. Williams ranks Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss...
HANNIBAL, MO
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst: Arkansas vs Bielema, Illinois very likely

Doomsaying fans of the Arkansas football program are proclaiming the Hogs have lost. Arkansas won’t make a bowl game. The most realistic fans, however, see that the Razorbacks’ most likely record at the end of the regular season is 6-6. Such a record would put Arkansas right in position for a second consecutive bowl game for the first time since Bret Bielema was coach. Oh, and speaking of Bielema… ESPN college football analyst Kyle Bonagura thinks the two old flames might rekindle. Bonagura has Arkansas and Illinois projected to meet in the Music City Bowl on December 31. It would be the first meeting between the two since Bielema was let go as coach following a season-ending loss to Missouri in 2017. He has since become head coach at Illinois and has the Fighting Illini at 7-3 with two games remaining. Arkansas needs a win against either Ole Miss on Saturday or at Missouri the day after Thanksgiving to clinch bowl eligibility. Kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against the Rebels is at 6:30 p.m. List Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Official Razorbacks depth chart - KJ Jefferson is starting
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s time for Jimbo, to go.

Eighty-Six Million…. Yes, you read that right.. An eight, a six and six zeroes. $86,000,000! That is what it would cost Texas A&M to move on from Jimbo Fisher as their head football coach following this debacle of a football season. Even up to a few days ago it was unthinkable that the program would be in this position. The #1 recruiting class in the world in 2022, a young potential star quarterback, and oh yeah, that $86 Million thing. But here we are, with two games left in the 2022 season, officially eliminated from bowl contention, after losing their 6th straight game...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt breaks down Michigan football with Ohio State game looming

Michigan football and Ohio State each have one more game before they collide on Nov. 26 in Columbus for the regular season finale. Both hope to remain undefeated before then, and certainly, one team will get the opportunity to emerge undefeated after, assuming that both take care of business this next week. But, as we wait for next Saturday, everything is being looked at through the lens of what each team presents en route to The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas wide receiver Warren Thompson no longer with team

Arkansas senior wide receiver Warren Thompson is no longer apart of the team, according to sources close to the program and an updated team roster. Before transferring to Arkansas in 2021, Thompson spent two seasons at Florida State. In 2020, he appeared in six games for the Seminoles, including one start, and caught five passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. Thompson arrived at Arkansas as a walk-on, but was given a scholarship by Sam Pittman before his first season as a Hog. In 2021, he appeared in all 13 games, including three starts, where he caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He caught at least one catch in 10 games, and had six consecutive games with at least one catch. This season, Thompson has appeared in nine games where he’s caught 12 passes for 178 yards and just two touchdowns. A far cry from his season totals a year ago. Earlier this season, he was suspended by Sam Pittman for the first half of Arkansas’ game at BYU for an undisclosed reason. List Everything Sam Pittman said Monday ahead of Ole Miss week
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at Arkansas next opponent, Ole Miss

Ole Miss chance of playing for an SEC championship and keeping their playoff hopes alive was officially ended after losing to Alabama, 30-24. Ole Miss still fields a good team, and until they hit a wall in Baton Rouge against LSU, their season had National Championship hopes attached to it. Ole Miss run during the early stage of the Collge Football season showed how good this team could be. Arkansas will have its hands full on Saturday. Lane Kiffin grabbing Jaxson Dart out of the transfer portal may have been what the doctor ordered for hotty toddy. Dart, in his sophomore season, reignited...
OXFORD, MS
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy