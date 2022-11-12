PHOTOS: LSU topples Arkansas to maintain control of SEC West

Nothing came easy for LSU on Saturday in Fayetteville. Its performance against Arkansas in a frigid morning game was as sloppy as you might expect, but the Tigers held on for a 13-10 win thanks to a fantastic defensive performance against the Razorbacks, who were without quarterback KJ Jefferson.

It was a statement game from true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, who won the SEC Defensive Player of the Week award last week and followed that up with an outing in which he forced two fumbles and sacked the opposing quarterback four times.

One of those forced fumbles clinched a win for LSU, who maintains control of the SEC West and could clinch it with a win over Alabama. Here were the best photos from the win.