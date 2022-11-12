Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Begins Mass Job Cuts
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, the e-commerce giant, began Tuesday to carry out massive job cuts to respond to the economic slowdown likely to turn into a recession in the coming months. The company is expected to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 3% of its corporate workforce, an unprecedented...
Amazon Set to Lay Off 10,000 Employees (Report)
Facing a slowdown in sales, Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology positions, starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported. Citing anonymous sources, the Times reported that the layoffs will be concentrated on Amazon’s devices group, including the Alexa voice assistant, along with its retail and HR groups. The job cuts — which would be the largest in Amazon’s history — would represent about 3% of corporate headcount. The layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s total employee base of more than 1.5 million, mostly comprised of hourly workers.
Amazon Takes Another Shot at Healthcare Amidst Layoffs
One of the reasons investors love Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is that the company is relentless when it wants to do something. And while investors seem to love Amazon less these days than they have in the past -- the stock is down nearly 40% year to date -- that relentless nature hasn't gone anywhere.
Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips
Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty,...
geekwire.com
Layoffs begin at Amazon as tech giant cuts corporate and tech workers
Layoffs began Tuesday at Amazon as the Seattle tech giant moved to slash potentially thousands of corporate and tech personnel from its ranks. Reports in The Washington Post and Business Insider cited people familiar with or impacted by the layoffs. The Post reported that Amazon began communicating the layoffs to affected employees Tuesday afternoon.
Tech layoffs are soaring this month
November is shaping up to be a brutal month for tech layoffs — and we’re only halfway through. Driving the news: Amazon is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 employees, the largest reduction to its headcount in the company's history (though a teeny fraction of its 1 million employees), the New York Times reports.
Brands Continue to Balance Rising Demand for Compelling Online Visual Experiences With the Need to Do More With Less – All at Lightning Speed, According to New Research
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cloudinary, the Media Experience Cloud that powers digital experiences for many of the world’s top brands, today launched its fourth annual State of Visual Media Report. As the visual economy matures, this year’s report investigates the ways more than 375 leading brands across 13 vertical industries harness visual media to deliver engaging online experiences at every digital touchpoint. The report also reveals that businesses must optimize visual media to meet a wide and ever-changing range of business goals, including faster time-to-market, improved productivity and cost savings, and new priorities like accessibility and sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005967/en/ Cloudinary’s Fourth Annual State of Visual Media Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
Goodbye Inflation: Aldi Is Selling Thanksgiving Essentials at 2019 Prices
With sky-high inflation, many families are expecting to struggle buying Thanksgiving food items. To help out, Aldi is turning back the clock. The grocery chain has reduced the prices of their holiday staples to pre-pandemic levels, resulting in up to a 30 percent discount. According to a press release, items on sale include favorites such as brie cheese, cornbread stuffing, mini quiches, macarons, wine, and apple pie, to name a few.
This Budget-Friendly IKEA BESTA Hack Proves that Two Credenzas Are Better than One
For me, the best IKEA hacks perfectly blend affordability and aspiration. You can find IKEA pieces in almost every home, no matter how luxurious, and that’s because the Scandinavian design principles IKEA applies to its products are almost universally appealing. When combined with a bit of personal style and a clever reuse or repurpose, IKEA hacks are a home run — be it a BILLY bookcase retrofitted with cane doors, an IVAR cabinet given a complete transformation, or even a kid’s play kitchen made modern. One of my recent favorite IKEA hacks? Artist Ben Cuevas‘ BESTÅ media cabinets, which are holding court in the work area of his Silver Lake, Los Angeles, apartment.
Average First-Time Home Buyers Toured a Whopping 24 Houses in 2022
Over the past few years, the housing market has been anything but laid back. From ultra-competitive bidding wars to long showing lines, buying a new house can be high-stakes… especially if you’ve never done so before, which can result in a long search. According to a recent Opendoor survey, the average first-time home buyer toured a whopping 24 houses in 2022, up from 15 in 2021.
TechCrunch
Retool launches Workflows to go beyond the front end
“Some people try to put us in the no-code space or something. You’ll never hear us ever saying that,” Retool CEO and co-founder David Hsu told me. “The reason for that is we actually don’t believe in it really. I think if you look at tools like for example Airtable or Zapier or stuff like that, we think that’s really great if you have a simple use case or a medium-sized use case — it’s great for that. But if you want to build a really advanced use case, like an internal tool that an Amazon might build, for example, then Zapier will be able to get you 50% there very quickly, but the remaining 50% basically becomes impossible.”
TechCrunch
Google to pay $391.5 million in location-tracking settlement with 40 states
“For years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a news release. “They have been crafty and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers.”
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0