Man found dead in creek shortly after being reported missing
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe County man reported missing Saturday morning was found dead in a nearby creek, police say. Police were called at 9:07 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, for a man who was reported missing from a home in the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
19-year-old accused of transporting deceased Roseville woman's body in truck charged with murder
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges on Tuesday and arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder after he was accused of causing the death of a 62-year-old Roseville woman and transporting her body in a truck.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
Driver killed in crash into tree off Pontiac Trail, Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office investigating
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash, early Monday morning in Lyon Township. Alcohol and drugs may have been a factor.
Search for missing 41-year-old Monroe County man ends after body discovered in creek
Police are piecing together what happened to a missing 41-year-old man from Monroe County after his body was discovered in a stream Saturday morning.
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
1 suspect shot by Detroit police, second man on the run after traffic stop at gas station
Police are looking for the SUV, believed to be either a Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe with a Michigan plate of ELY 6819. Investigators say the driver of that SUV took off on foot down Strathmoor after they pulled it over.
Suspect on the run after fleeing traffic stop in Detroit; passenger also shot by officers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The search is on for the suspect driver of an unknown SUV after a confrontation with police led to shots being fired and at least one person sustaining injuries. The passenger of the SUV fled on foot while the driver sped away after police attempted a...
Livonia police: 2 men who were 'at odds for some time' hospitalized after shooting each other near Franklin HS
Two men are hospitalized after shooting each other in Livonia on Tuesday afternoon, just blocks away from Livonia Franklin High School. Officials say the men had an altercation and had been “at odds for some time.”
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous accidents
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other accidents in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run crash that sent victim's car into a house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A crash ended in tragedy Monday when an innocent driver was struck, sending his car into a house - then fled in a hit-and-run. It was around 1 p.m. Monday when the crash happened on Detroit’s east side. "I hear this big bang and I...
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
Victims identified in Friday's double homicide, TPD to release information on officer-involved shooting
A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Police shot the suspect who was found with one of the victim's cars.
Man arrested in murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing a local couple last year is now in police custody, according to police records. Raequan Johnson was booked into the Lucas County jail on Monday. He is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal shooting of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
Amish buggy with 10 people inside crashes in Western; 1 taken to hospital
WESTERN, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- An Amish horse-drawn buggy with 10 people inside crashed in the town of Western Sunday morning and one woman was sent to the hospital. According to the Western Fire Department, the accident happened around 7 a.m. on North Steuben Road. The fire chief says that the...
Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alexia Carey
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced Monday in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen. According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly...
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
