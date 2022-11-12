Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington
Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
Vermont Fine Builds on the Legacy of Richmond’s Kitchen Table Bistro
In July, when Chelsea Morgan and Tom D'Angelo announced their plans to open Vermont Fine in Richmond, the chef-owners explained that the name is a playful attempt to sum up the state's unofficial dress code: a flannel shirt and a Carhartt jacket. "You can come here right off the farm,"...
WCAX
Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace holiday tree arrives Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and the holiday spirit. City leaders said they found a holiday tree for the Marketplace. The spruce is being donated from a home in South Burlington and will arrive downtown around 10:30 a.m. this Friday. It will be...
WCAX
Mayor tours CityPlace site: ‘I’ve always believed in this project’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger toured the CityPlace work site Tuesday to celebrate the official beginning of work. The project, which got underway Monday, has already started earth moving -- a process that will be going on for the next couple of weeks. Next up will be the pouring of concrete and creating the base for the buildings, which will start to go up in May.
Pop-Up Toy Store Coming to Burlington's Church Street in December
Over the summer, Maura Donnelly was hanging out in downtown Burlington with her 11-year-old son when she noticed that something was missing: a toy store. Donnelly owns Simon Says, a general store for kids and families in Bristol that carries all kinds of essentials, from toys and taggy blankets to jigsaw puzzles and unicorn beauty backpacks.
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?. Updated: 8 hours ago. The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according...
WCAX
Northern Nosh event shares kosher foods and culture
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Jewish community came together on Sunday for an afternoon of food, music and culture. The event was called the Northern Nosh. It’s a collaborative project of Jewish organizations and individuals to share and celebrate Jewish food and culture. This inaugural festival took place at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. People in attendance got the chance to try a variety of Jewish foods made by both community members and professionals.
mynbc5.com
Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
WCAX
Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message. Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.
WCAX
Hundreds meet in Burlington to try to solve housing crisis
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of housing professionals are getting together to talk about solving the state’s housing crisis. The event is called the Vermont Statewide Housing Conference and it’s being held at the Hilton in Burlington. Organizers say more than 400 people will be there to hear...
WCAX
Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project
Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake. DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Explosive balloons. Updated: 6 hours ago. Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in...
mynbc5.com
Crumbl Cookies to open first Vermont location
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new bakery selling a rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies is set to open in Williston soon. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. A date for the opening was not apparent...
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
WCAX
Adopt-A-Wish campaign starts in the North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Make-A-Wish Northeast New York is kicking off its annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign on Tuesday. The campaign benefits children battling critical illnesses. Tuesday’s event is at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh. This year’s North Country wish ambassadors are 10-year-old Karson from Jay whose wish is to...
New Essex Boutique Addie & Grace Offers Clothes for Adults and Kids With a Personalized Touch
Addie & Grace, the chic new women and children's clothing boutique at the Essex Experience, began the way so many ventures do — with an entrepreneur's conviction that there's got to be a better way. Owner Jennifer Graham was disturbed by the dyes and chemical smells coming from her...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont
SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
WCAX
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cathedral Square, a 45-year-old nonprofit, is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students
Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
WCAX
Notch Road closed for winter
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - With the first winter storm expected to hit the region, VTrans officials Tuesday said they have closed the Notch Road for the season. With up to 7 inches of snow expected late Tuesday and Wednesday, VTrans made the call to close for the season. They say crews closed the gates on both sides and digital message signs have been modified to alert drivers.
Comments / 0