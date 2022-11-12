ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington

Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace holiday tree arrives Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and the holiday spirit. City leaders said they found a holiday tree for the Marketplace. The spruce is being donated from a home in South Burlington and will arrive downtown around 10:30 a.m. this Friday. It will be...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Mayor tours CityPlace site: ‘I’ve always believed in this project’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger toured the CityPlace work site Tuesday to celebrate the official beginning of work. The project, which got underway Monday, has already started earth moving -- a process that will be going on for the next couple of weeks. Next up will be the pouring of concrete and creating the base for the buildings, which will start to go up in May.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Pop-Up Toy Store Coming to Burlington's Church Street in December

Over the summer, Maura Donnelly was hanging out in downtown Burlington with her 11-year-old son when she noticed that something was missing: a toy store. Donnelly owns Simon Says, a general store for kids and families in Bristol that carries all kinds of essentials, from toys and taggy blankets to jigsaw puzzles and unicorn beauty backpacks.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

CHELSEA, VT
WCAX

Northern Nosh event shares kosher foods and culture

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Jewish community came together on Sunday for an afternoon of food, music and culture. The event was called the Northern Nosh. It’s a collaborative project of Jewish organizations and individuals to share and celebrate Jewish food and culture. This inaugural festival took place at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. People in attendance got the chance to try a variety of Jewish foods made by both community members and professionals.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message. Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hundreds meet in Burlington to try to solve housing crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of housing professionals are getting together to talk about solving the state’s housing crisis. The event is called the Vermont Statewide Housing Conference and it’s being held at the Hilton in Burlington. Organizers say more than 400 people will be there to hear...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project

BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Crumbl Cookies to open first Vermont location

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new bakery selling a rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies is set to open in Williston soon. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. A date for the opening was not apparent...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Adopt-A-Wish campaign starts in the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Make-A-Wish Northeast New York is kicking off its annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign on Tuesday. The campaign benefits children battling critical illnesses. Tuesday’s event is at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh. This year’s North Country wish ambassadors are 10-year-old Karson from Jay whose wish is to...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont

SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cathedral Square, a 45-year-old nonprofit, is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
SOUTH HERO, VT
VTDigger

In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students

Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Notch Road closed for winter

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - With the first winter storm expected to hit the region, VTrans officials Tuesday said they have closed the Notch Road for the season. With up to 7 inches of snow expected late Tuesday and Wednesday, VTrans made the call to close for the season. They say crews closed the gates on both sides and digital message signs have been modified to alert drivers.
STOWE, VT

