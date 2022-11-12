It is extremely early in the season, but the Illinois basketball team is already on the rise in the AP Top 25. Over the past couple of years, the AP Top 25 has been something Illini fans have been familiar with. During the 2020-21 campaign, Illinois started the season ranked No. 8 and never dropped out of the top 25, only bottoming out at No. 22 in the country.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO