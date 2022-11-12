ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic 2OT thriller

Michigan State got it done this time. After recently falling short against Gonzaga, Tom Izzo’s squad got the win against another perennial power, knocking off No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. It took double overtime for MSU to get the 86-77 win in Indianapolis. Mady Sissoko...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois

Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois

Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12

Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
EAST LANSING, MI

