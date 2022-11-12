Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo: Spartans looking to 'recapture our culture' following upset of Kentucky
Tom Izzo was all smiles following Michigan State’s win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night. Izzo took time to discuss the victory and more so the way this win can shift the culture of Michigan State as a whole. I’ve been through a lot of wins and a...
saturdaytradition.com
Mady Sissoko draws front-page honors from Detroit newspaper for performance in upset of Kentucky
Mady Sissoko came up big-time on Tuesday night. Michigan State basketball just might have found what the Spartans have been missing with confidence on the floor and of course, an upset. On Tuesday night, MSU took on No. 4 Kentucky for the annual Champions Classic in Indianapolis securing the win,...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo continues dominance of SEC teams with Champions Classic upset of No. 4 Kentucky
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State squad may not have been the more talented team on the floor Tuesday night. But by the time the final whistle blew — in double overtime, no less — Izzo’s group had pulled off the upset of John Calipari’s No. 4 Kentucky crew.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic 2OT thriller
Michigan State got it done this time. After recently falling short against Gonzaga, Tom Izzo’s squad got the win against another perennial power, knocking off No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. It took double overtime for MSU to get the 86-77 win in Indianapolis. Mady Sissoko...
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois
Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
saturdaytradition.com
Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo praises game experience in San Diego, loved every part 'except for the outcome'
Tom Izzo and Michigan State made the trip west for the Armed Forces Classic last week. That matchup against No. 2 Gonzaga went down to the wire with the Spartans falling by one point against the Bulldogs. Despite the loss, it was a strong performance by Michigan State. However, it...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides early analysis of Kentucky, expectations for Oscar Tshiebwe in matchup
Tom Izzo and Michigan State lead a brutal nonconference slate to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. The first test was No. 2 Gonzaga, who the Spartans nearly beat in a 1-point loss. Up next for them is No. 4 Kentucky, who — despite what rankings say — might prove a tougher challenge than Gonzaga.
