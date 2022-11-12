Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
Former Big Ten Running Back Died Sunday At 50
A former Wisconsin Badgers running back died at the age of 50 on Sunday. Brent Moss, who helped lead the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, died over the weekend. The former Wisconsin Badgers running back rushes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win in the Rose Bowl.
Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52
A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit
Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh updates injury status for Donovan Edwards, Luke Schoonmaker entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh was asked about injury updates for running back Donovan Edwards and tight end Luke Schoonmaker in Monday’s presser ahead of Week 12’s matchup with Illinois. It’s not much, but there is optimism for a return. Schoonmaker was out last week against Nebraska and Edwards was taken out early in the game, both with undisclosed injuries.
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football
It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Does Matt Rhule Fit the Bill for Nebraska Football?
Since the firing of Scott Frost on Sept. 11, there have been a lot of candidates mentioned as possible successors to Scott Frost as the permanent head football coach at Nebraska. Matt Campbell, Dave Aranda, Bill O'Brien, Luke Fickell, Lance Leipold, Kyle Whittingham and Chris Klieman are some of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema confirms season-ending surgery for key Illinois defender
Bret Bielema confirmed one piece will be missing from the secondary down the stretch. On Monday, Bielema announced Illinois starting cornerback Taz Nicholson will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated wrist, 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner reports. Nicholson left in the first half of the Illini’s loss to...
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields masterfully escapes pass-rush, scores on impressive TD run for Chicago
Justin Fields brings something special for the Chicago Bears. The former Ohio State QB was showing off his magic on the field Sunday as the Bears take on the Lions at Soldier Field. On 3rd-and-goal at the 5-yard line, Fields lined up to throw but had no available receivers. Doing...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A former UVA football player is suspected of a mass shooting on the Virginia Campus killing three including a football player
Former Virginia football player Christopher Jones Jr. is on the run right now after reportedly shooting and killing mulitple people at the University of Virginia in a parking garage. Chris Jones, a former UVA football player and current student, is suspected to be responsible for the shooting, the school announced.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State names Offensive, Defensive Players of the week following win over Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State had a dominating 56-14 home win in Week 11 over Indiana. Many players contributed to the big win, but coaches had specific reasons for the offensive and defensive player of the game. Graduate senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb was named offensive player of the game after...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, Penn State QB commit, makes recruiting pitch to recently available 4-star CB
Jaxon Smolik is a key quarterback recruit committed to Penn State via the 2023 recruiting class. Now, he’s trying to pitch the Nittany Lions to a key cornerback prospect that recently became available. On Tuesday, Smolik shared an image of the announcement from Daniel Harris. Previously committed to the...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen
Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
