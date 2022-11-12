Police find stolen car, financial docs. and meth; 2 arrested

AURORA, Mo. – Two men were arrested today after deputies discovered drugs, stolen checks, and a firearm inside a stolen vehicle.

The Aurora & Marionville Police Department says Cpl. Neely observed a white sedan on Bus 60 with no plates.

Neely says he initiated a traffic stop, however, the sedan attempted to drive away.

AMPD Officers say the vehicle exited the roadway near the intersection of Hwy 39 and Dyer.

Two men attempted to flee but officers say they were apprehended quickly.

Meth, syringes, a glass meth pipe, and other items were located inside the vehicle along with stolen financial documents, according to officers.

After investigating, police determined that the vehicle had been stolen from a dealership the previous day.

This is an active investigation and we are working with the jurisdictions where people have been victimized in to ensure the correct handling of all criminal matters. We are sorry these people chose to put our officers and innocent people’s lives in danger, but we are glad they are in custody. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. – AMPD

