ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Police find stolen car, financial docs. and meth; 2 arrested

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzkO0_0j8iDPOd00

AURORA, Mo. – Two men were arrested today after deputies discovered drugs, stolen checks, and a firearm inside a stolen vehicle.

The Aurora & Marionville Police Department says Cpl. Neely observed a white sedan on Bus 60 with no plates.

Neely says he initiated a traffic stop, however, the sedan attempted to drive away.

AMPD Officers say the vehicle exited the roadway near the intersection of Hwy 39 and Dyer.

Two men attempted to flee but officers say they were apprehended quickly.

Meth, syringes, a glass meth pipe, and other items were located inside the vehicle along with stolen financial documents, according to officers.

After investigating, police determined that the vehicle had been stolen from a dealership the previous day.

This is an active investigation and we are working with the jurisdictions where people have been victimized in to ensure the correct handling of all criminal matters. We are sorry these people chose to put our officers and innocent people’s lives in danger, but we are glad they are in custody. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. – AMPD

Watch KOAM Evening news for more as the story develops.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Man arrested for resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday afternoon after a chase in a vehicle and on foot resulting in charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. On November 10, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically on Glenstone. Before officers could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. 400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL.  Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from...
JOPLIN, MO
KRMS Radio

Child Dies In Car Accident Outside The Lake Area

A 9 year old boy has died after a one vehicle accident in Polk County. Missouri state troopers say it happened Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when an SUV driven by 29 year old Faith Ryan ran off of East 330th Road just a little south of Humansville, and overturned. The...
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
POLK COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Child Dies In Fatal Crash Near Humansville

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash south of Humansville. Troopers say 29-year-old Faith Ryan from Flemington was hurt Sunday when her SUV ran off the road and rolled over. It happened Sunday afternoon on East 330th Road. Ryan had three children with her. A...
HUMANSVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy